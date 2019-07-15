Event Will Recreate Launch of Apollo 11

The National Air and Space Museum will present a celebration of the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11, reports Smithsonian.com. For three nights, July 16, 17 and 18 — a full-sized, 363-foot Saturn V rocket will be projected onto the Washington Monument from 9:30-11:30 p.m. On July 19-20, a 17-minute show, “Apollo 50: Go for the Moon,” will combine full-motion projection-mapping artwork on the monument and archival footage to recreate the launch of Apollo 11 and tell the story of the first moon landing.

The confirmation hearing for Acting DefSec Mark Esper is set for Tuesday before the Senate Armed Services Committee reports Defense News, if the White House delivers the formal nomination by the day before.

The US Navy has announced the MQ-8C Fire Scout unmanned helicopter is now operational, reports Rotor & Wing International. The Fire Scout is built by Northrop Grumman and uses the Bell 407 airframe.

Lockheed Martin officials say the company will keep the Sikorsky helicopter plant in Coatesville, PA, open after President Donald Trump pressed its chief executive to continue operations, reports Yahoo! Finance.

The Pentagon is building use cases for 5G technology and determining which bases are best suited to test and eventually use the capabilities, reports Defense Systems.

Gen. Mark Milley, the choice to be the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, says he supports nuclear modernization plans, the creation of a Space Force, and developing new capabilities to offset China, reports Defense News. Gen. Milley’s comments were made late last week at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee. He also said it would be a “strategic mistake” to prematurely pull US troops out of Afghanistan, reports The Washington Times.

Gen. David Berger became the Marine Corps’ 38th commandant in a passage of command ceremony Thursday, reports Marine Corps Times. UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter pilot Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson took command of US Army North last week, reports The Associated Press. The chief of staff for Army Pacific Maj. Gen. Peter B. Andrysiak will assume command of Army Alaska this week, reports Army Times.

The expected nomination of VADM Michael Gilday to lead the Navy brings forward an officer with key cyber experience to the top echelons of military leadership, reports Fifth Domain. Gilday is a career surface warfare officer who lead the Navy’s component to US Cyber Command from July 2016 to June 2018.

Three men have been arrested on charges of bilking military service members out of nearly $5 million, reports Navy Times. A 69-count indictment says the men operated Go Navy Tax Services from a trailer outside Naval Base San Diego, using personal information to open bogus accounts.

A volunteer botanist has stumbled across a carnivorous plant new to Maryland in Worcester County, reports Patch. Virginia has been know as the norther range limit for the plant’s growing region.

The Associated Press took a look back at the career of actor Harrison Ford on the occasion of his 77th birthday. Included is a photograph taken in 1998 of Mr. Ford as he inspects the cockpit of a F-18 fighter plane while filming a scene for the movie “Random Hearts” at NAS Patuxent River. Three movie scenes were filmed in a hangar at Pax and involved many active duty US. Navy personnel as extras.

Contracts:

Gryphon Technologies LC, Washington, District of Columbia, is being awarded a $23,842,331 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity services contract with cost reimbursable services for aircraft carrier program management, engineering, technical and logistics support services. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, is the Navy’s agent for the program management, engineering, technical and logistical support for hull, mechanical and electrical systems and equipment on Navy aircraft carriers. To execute these responsibilities, the Navy requires the support of engineering, technical, logistical and program management personnel to assist in the support of aircraft carrier type commanders and other Navy activities on Navy aircraft carriers while in port or underway. There are provisions for firm-fixed-price completion orders. As emergent requirements arise, work will be performed at various Navy bases, shipyards, repair facilities and contractor facilities in the continental US and outside of the continental US, and is expected to be complete by July 2024. Fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $62,999 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website with two offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N64498-19-D-4022).

BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services, Rockville, Maryland, is being awarded a $23,456,568 modification (P00043) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00421-15-C-0008). This modification provides for services in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division’s Special Communications Mission Solutions Division, to support integrated communications and information systems radio communications for Navy ships. Work will be performed in St. Inigoes, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in July 2024. Fiscal 2019 working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $4,000,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Aptim Federal Services LLC, Alexandria, Virginia, is being awarded a $15,309,450 firm-fixed-price task order 0005 (modification 02) under a multiple award construction contract for the cleaning, inspection and repair of mined-in-place military petroleum storage tanks (Red Hill Tanks 14, 17, and 18). The work to be performed provides for the additional repairs in Tank 17 as identified by Aptim Federal Services LLC, and subcontractor, Enterprise Engineering Inc.’s comprehensive American Petroleum Institute 653 out-of-service internal integrity inspection and suitability for service evaluation inspection report. After award of this modification, the total cumulative contract value will be $36,078,000. Work will be performed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, and is expected to be completed by May 2022. Fiscal 2016 working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $15,309,450 are obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Hawaii, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N39430-15-D-1632).

DLT Solutions LLC, Herndon, Virginia, is being awarded a multiple-award, firm-fixed-price Department of Defense (DoD) Enterprise Software Initiative (ESI) blanket purchase agreement (BPA) in accordance with the firms General Services Administration (GSA) Federal Supply Schedule contracts. The agreement is part of a multi-reseller/multi-software publisher software category management award for commercial-off-the-shelf software; information technology asset management software; software maintenance support; information technology professional services; and related services in support of DoD ESI and under the direction of Office of Management and Budget, Enterprise Software Category. The software publishers are Appdynamics, Archibus, Cloudbees, Flexera and Polyverse. The BPA provides for purchase of these products and services by the DoD, US intelligence community and the Coast Guard. The overall estimated value of this BPA category is $820,450,000. The ordering period will be for a maximum of 10 years from July 12, 2019, through July 11, 2029. This BPA is issued under DoD ESI in accordance with the policy and guidelines in the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement, Section 208.74. This BPA will not obligate funds at the time of award. Funds will be obligated as task orders using operations and maintenance DoD funds. Requirements will be competed among the awardees in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 8.403-3(c)(2), and the successful contractor will receive firm fixed-price orders. This BPA was competitively procured via the GSA E-Buy web site among 679 vendors. Four offers were received and four were selected for award. Naval Information Warfare Center, Pacific, is the contracting activity (N66001-19-A-0045).

Mercury Defense Systems Inc., Cypress, California, is being awarded a $22,901,395 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable order (N00421-19-F-6104) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00421-17-G-0001). This order provides for the development, integration, delivery and test of the Radar Air-to-Ground Environment in support of the Integrated Battlespace Simulation and Test Air Combat Environment Test and Evaluation Facility. Work will be performed in Cypress, California (80%); Patuxent River, Maryland (10%); and Edwards Air Force Base, California (10%), and is expected to be completed in July 2022. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $300,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Frontier Technology Inc., Beavercreek, Ohio, is being awarded a $13,236,204 cost-plus-fixed-fee task order (N63394-19-F-0041) under previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N63394-17-D-0003 for providing enterprise product life cycle management integrated decision environment services. Work will be performed in Washington, District of Columbia (80%); and Chesapeake, Virginia (20%), and is expected to be completed by September 2020. Fiscal 2012 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy); and fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (other defense agencies) funding in the amount of $6,722,842 will be obligated at time of award, and $6,122,842 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This task order was not competitively procured. In accordance with 10 US Code 2304(c)(1), this contract was not competitively procured (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). The services under this contract cover software development and installation, software configuration management and technical support, software solutions and training. These services are in support of the Affordable System Operation Effectiveness (ASOE) initiatives across the Department of Defense. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division, Port Hueneme, California, is the contracting activity.

IAP Worldwide Services Inc., Cape Canaveral, Florida, is being awarded a $10,870,239 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) modification for the exercise of the first option period under an IDIQ contract for base operations services at Naval Support Activity, Annapolis, Maryland. The work to be performed provides for all management, supervision, labor hours, training, equipment and supplies necessary to perform base operating services to include but not be limited to facility investment, service calls, pest control, operation of utility plants, refuse collection, special events and snow and ice removal. After award of this option, the total cumulative contract value will be $31,751,865. Work will be performed in Annapolis, Maryland, and the option period is from August 2019 to November 2019. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2019 operation and maintenance (Navy); and fiscal 2019 Navy working capital funds in the amount of $7,274,602 for recurring work will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the contract period. Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N40080-18-D-0500).

Schuyler Line Navigation Co. (SLNC), Annapolis, Maryland, is being awarded a $10,595,700 (fixed-price for firm period) firm-fixed-price contract with reimbursable elements, for employment in worldwide trade for the transportation and/or prepositioning of cargo by the shallow draft tanker MT SLNC Pax. This contract includes a one-year base period with three one-year option periods and an 11-month option period, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $51,435,950. Work will be performed in the Western Pacific Ocean (intentions Japan or Korea), and is expected to be completed, if all options are exercised, by Oct. 29, 2024. Fiscal 2019 transportation working capital funds in the amount of $1,765,950 are being obligated at time of award and none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Transportation working capital funds will be obligated in fiscal 2020 and will not expire at the end of fiscal 2020. This contract was a small business set-aside with more than 50 companies solicited via the Federal Business Opportunities website and three offers received. The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N32205-19-R-3504).

Joint Research and Development Inc., Stafford, Virginia, was awarded a $25,000,000 hybrid (cost-no-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee and firms-fixed-price) contract for operations, research and technology and program and integration support for the US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, Chemical Biological Center’s Chemical Biological Applications and Risk Reductions business unit. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 14, 2024. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911SR-19-D-0008).

BAE Systems Ordnance Systems Inc., Radford, Virginia, was awarded a $17,789,259 firm-fixed-price contract to upgrade and rehabilitate the water intake pumps at Radford Army Ammunition Plant. One bid was solicited with one bid received. Work will be performed in Radford, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2021. Fiscal 2019 procurement of ammunition, Army funds in the amount of $17,789,259 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W52P1J-11-G-0002).

SES Government Solutions Inc., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a firm-fixed-price task order against the competitive single award blanket purchase agreement (BPA) from General Services Administration’s Information Technology Schedule 70 contract for commercial satellite communication services, HC1013-18-A-0002, which was awarded April 13, 2018. The face value of this task order is $7,151,397, funded by fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds. The total cumulative face value of the BPA is $516,700,000 (contract ceiling). Performance will be centralized to the US Central Command, with the BPA representing worldwide coverage. The task order period of performance is four years, consisting of a 12-month base period of July 15, 2019, through July 14, 2020, and three 12-month option periods. The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity (GS-35F-0328V/HC1013-18-A-0002, HC1013-19-F-0119).

