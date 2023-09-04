Event Shines Light on Recovery

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, September 4, 2023 · Leave a Comment

The annual St. Mary’s Goes Purple Walk for Recovery will be held from 9am to noon Saturday, September 9, in the Leonardtown Square.

The family-friendly, free event will celebrate those recovering from substance use, help end stigma surrounding mental health and addiction, and bring awareness to the disease of addiction and how it impacts the community.

The St. Mary’s County Health Department is partnering with DJ Dream, Three Oaks Center, On Our Own of St. Mary’s Wellness & Recovery Center, Beacon of Hope Recovery and Wellness Center, The Cove, NAACP, and PFLAG Southern Maryland for the event.

The Walk for Recovery is open to all interested community members and businesses. Join to show support for those in the community who are in recovery from a substance use disorder. Registration is highly recommended but not mandatory to attend.

Register online here.

The walk will feature music, giveaways, free Naloxone/Narcan training, behavioral health resources, and fun activities including recovery poetry and lawn games. Attendees will receive a T-shirt and a water bottle (while supplies last).

For more information about the Go Purple initiative to end stigma around mental health concerns and substance use disorders, go to the health department’s website.