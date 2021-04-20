Entries Sought for DNR Photo Contest

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Calling all shutterbugs! The 18th annual Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo contest is accepting entries now through August 5, 2021.

All winners will be featured in the department’s 2022 wall calendar and published in the Maryland Natural Resource magazine. All entries must be submitted online.

Enter now for your chance to win cash, state parks passports, magazine subscriptions, and other prizes.

Winners will be notified in September before the announcement is made on our website newsroom and social media outlets.

The four contest categories are seasonal: winter, spring, summer, and fall. First-, second-, and third-place winners are selected for each seasonal category.

As this is a natural resources-focused contest, DNR suggests you follow the following guidelines when selecting a subject matter: Birds, Insects, Flora, Recreation, Scenic Landscapes, Weather and Wonder, and Wildlife. Photos that highlight native species (plants, animals, insects) will be given preference in selection.

In addition to the winners chosen by the department there will be a “Fan Favorite” selected by popular vote on Facebook. The photo with the most “likes” will also be printed in the calendar and magazine.

Click here for the photo contest rules.