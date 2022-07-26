Eight in Running for 5 SMECO Board Seats

There are eight Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative customer-members running for five seats on SMECO’s Board of Directors. Read the biographies of the 2022 board candidates here.

SMECO members may cast ballots by mail or online. There will be no voting on site at the annual meeting August 25 at the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall at 28165 Hills Club Road in Mechanicsville. The meeting will begin at 6 pm.

Members can vote for candidates in each county.

Look in your mail for your annual meeting notice, which includes your login credentials and instructions on voting online or by mail-in ballot. Ballots have been mailed. If you need to have a ballot sent to you, or if you need your log-in credentials to vote online, call SMECO at 1-888-440-3311.

If you are using the mail-in ballot, return it using the postage-paid envelope provided.

Ballots must be received or submitted online by August 18, 2022, at 4:30 pm. Voting results will be announced at the meeting.

Ballots are mailed to all members. In order to receive your ballot, it’s important that SMECO has your correct mailing address.

To update your mailing information, call 1-888-440-3311 or you can use Account Manager online. To use Account Manager, click on “Sign In” at smeco.coop. Log in with your password and user name. (Click “Enroll New User” to begin the setup process if you are a new user.) Select “View/Update Account Info” at the top right and update your information.

If you have multiple account addresses, you can designate the one where you would like to receive your annual meeting ballot by calling and speaking to a customer care representative.

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is a customer-owned electric cooperative providing electricity to more than 150,000 services in southern Prince George’s County, Charles County, St. Mary’s County, and Calvert County.

