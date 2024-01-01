DoD Contracts Awarded Dec. 26-29

Below are the Department of Defense contracts awarded in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC, from December 26-December 29, 2023:

Bell Textron Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $13,775,974 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001924F2602) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0012). This order provides engineering and logistics sustainment efforts in support of the AH-1Z Viper and UH-1Y Venom helicopters for the Marine Corps and the government of Bahrain; production and sustainment support for the government of the Czech Republic; as well as sustainment support of domestic and Foreign Military Sales customer peculiar support equipment. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (80%); and Patuxent River, Maryland (20%), and is expected to be completed in December 2024. Fiscal 2024 operations maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,148,147; fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,399,310 and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $4,574,443 will be obligated at the time of award, of which $2,148,147 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Bell Boeing Joint Program Office, Amarillo, Texas, is awarded a $21,391,835 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price order (N0001924F0014) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001922G0002). This order provides for the production and delivery of 59 line clearance kits, 18 integrated aircraft survivability equipment (IASE) A-Kits, and installation of 16 IASE A-Kits, allowing increased infrared countermeasure and radar warning capability and aircraft survivability, in support of the MV-22 Osprey aircraft sustainment efforts for the Marine Corps. Work will be performed in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania (81%); Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii (8%); Jacksonville, North Carolina (6%); San Diego, California (2%); Fort Worth, Texas (1%); Yuma, Arizona (1%); and Patuxent River, Maryland (1%), and is expected to be completed in June 2027. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $21,300,446; and fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $91,389, will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Moran Towing Corp., New Canaan, Connecticut, is awarded a $17,667,600 firm-fixed-price contract with reimbursable elements for eight time-chartered, US flagged and Jones Act compliant tugs to provide harbor support services and ship handling at Norfolk, Virginia. This contract includes one firm period of 366 days with three 365-day option periods, and one 336-day option period which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $92,042,296. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be completed, if all options are exercised, by December 2028. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $12,175,299 are obligated for fiscal 2024 and will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The remaining $5,492,302 for fiscal 2025 will be added prior to Oct. 1, 2024. This contract was competitively procured with proposals solicited via the System Award Management website and two offers were received. The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N3220524C4021).

Valiant Integrated Services LLC, Herndon, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $152,000,000 firm-fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for food supplies. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 US Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in the Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 251-day bridge contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Djibouti and Kenya, with a Sept. 3, 2024, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE300-24-D-4003).

Intelsat General Communications LLC, McLean, Virginia, was awarded a $9,087,138 contract for the Defense Experimentation Using Commercial Space Internet (DEUCSI). This contract provides for efforts to develop and experimentally test satellite communications (SATCOM) systems capable of operating with multiple commercial space internet constellations operating in low, medium, and geostationary earth orbits offering a new low size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C) terminal that easily integrates onto aircraft platforms to provide resilient, high throughput, globally available, and highly reliable SATCOM. Work will be performed in McLean, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 26, 2024. This contract was a competitive acquisition and 11 offers were received. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $8,842,797 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA2385-24-C-B016). (Awarded Dec. 26, 2023)

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $71,367,372, firm-fixed-price modification (P00023) to a previously awarded contract (N0001922C0041). This modification adds scope to provide hardware in the loop primary mission equipment for labs supporting the integration and sell-off of F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft in support of the Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) partners. Work will be performed Fort Worth, Texas (81%); Orlando, Florida (7%); Linthicum, Maryland (3%); Nashua, New Hampshire (3%); San Diego, California (2%); El Segundo, California (2%); Samlesbury, United Kingdom (1%); and various locations within the continental US (1%) and is expected to be completed in December 2025. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $29,183,867; fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $29,183,867; and non-US DOD participant funds in the amount of $12,999,638, will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

JLL-Midnight Sun IFMS LLC, Vienna, Virginia, is awarded a $33,078,827 firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to a previously awarded contract (N69450-19-D-1750). This modification provides the exercise of Option Five for base operating support services at the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, Naval Air Station Jacksonville, and outlying areas. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida, with an expected completion date of December 2024. The total cumulative value of the contract is increased to $152,575,147. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy), fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps); and fiscal 2024 Navy working capital funds, will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the option period. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Amentum Services Inc., Chantilly, Virginia, is awarded a $24,999,999 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for instruction, maintenance, operation, and training support services, to include mobile training teams, in support of the national strategic sealift Cargo Offload and Discharge Systems for the Navy, as well as the Department of Defense, Department of Transportation, Department of Agriculture, and other government agencies. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed in December 2028. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; one offer was received. Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity (N6134024D0008).

Wartsila Defense Inc., Chesapeake, Virginia, is awarded a $12,110,972 modification to exercise Option Year One of a previously awarded firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity contract N55236-23-D-0002 in support of the original equipment manufacturer for the Littoral Combat Ships Independence variant for waterjets, shafts, and seals. The overall total contract value ceiling remains unchanged at $60,582,873. Work will be performed at Mayport, Florida (40%); San Diego, California (40%); and various locations that will be determined at the delivery order level (20%). No funds will be obligated at the time of award of contract modification; funds will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued. Southwest Regional Maintenance Center, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N55236-23-D-0002).

CACI-ISS LLC, Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded a $45,437,426 modification (P00144) to contract W15QKN-15-C-0049 for training, deployment, and sustainment support of the Integrated Personnel and Pay System-Army, Increment II Program. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2023 and 2024 other procurement, Army funds; and fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $5,800,000, were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Newark, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamic Information Technology, Falls Church, Virginia, has been awarded a $17,755,014 modification (P000022) to a previously awarded contract (FA4890-19-F-A022). This task order supports the Distributed Common Ground System network weapon system and all supporting activities, such as the development, integration, maintenance, administration, management, documentation, assessment, disposal and troubleshooting of 480th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing information technology assets from the network and enterprise level. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $233,587,466. Work will be performed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia; and Beale Air Force Base, California, and could expand to Fort Smith, Arkansas; Republic of Korea; McConnell AFB, Kansas; Birmingham, Alabama; Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts; Reno, Nevada; Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii; Terra Haute, Indiana; Ramstein Air Base, Germany; and Ogden, Utah; and is expected to be completed by Jan. 31, 2025. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $17,755,014 are being obligated at time of award. The Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Hampton, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

ServiceSource, Oakton, Virginia, was awarded a $15,816,534 firm-fixed-price contract for planning, programming, and administrative type service in support of the Joint Base Langley-Eustis Military Personnel Branch at Fort Eustis, Virginia. This contract provides support to the Military Personnel Branch’s mission is to provide professional, courteous personnel service support of readiness and mission execution for soldiers, family members, retirees, and civilians within the Joint Base Langley-Eustis community. Work will be performed at Fort Eustis, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2028. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $775,241 are being obligated at time of award. The 633rd Contracting Squadron, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, is the contracting activity (FA4800-24-C-0004).

CACI Enterprise Solutions LLC, Chantilly, Virginia (N3220524F0395), is awarded a $32,679,919.00 firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to support Military Sealift Command’s Integrated Business Systems. The Integrated Business System provides lifecycle support for critical software intensive systems designed to provide business activity and operational support to both ashore and afloat MSC personnel and the fleet. The period of performance will begin Jan. 1, 2024, and conclude Dec. 31, 2024. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $7,133,673; and working capital funds (Transportation) in the amount of $1,423,327 will be obligated at the time of award. This contract will be a bridge contract awarded on a sole source basis in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Progeny Systems LLC, Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $20,423,160 cost-plus-fixed fee contract to deliver information assurance and the submarine reliability monitoring system software builds. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $108,952,159. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (80%); Middletown, Rhode Island (10%); and Chesapeake, Virginia (10%), and is expected to be completed by December 2024. If all options are exercised, work will continue through December 2028. Fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,000,000 (87%); and fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $150,000 (13%) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 US Code 2304(c)(5). The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity (N00024-24-C-6210).

Amentum Services Inc., Germantown, Maryland, was awarded a $57,898,009 modification (0003ES) to contract W52P1J-12-G-0028 for logistics support services for Army Prepositioned Stocks. Work will be performed in Kuwait, with an estimated completion date of May 5, 2024. Fiscal 2024 other procurement, Army funds; and operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $57,898,009 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Peraton Labs Inc., Basking Ridge, New Jersey, has been awarded a $9,499,993 modification (P00009) to previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract HR001122C0024 to support the Mission-Integrated Network Control (MINC) program. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $24,125,825 from $14,625,832. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia (10%); Basking Ridge, New Jersey (56%); Colorado Springs, Colorado (6%); Cambridge, Massachusetts (22%); Woburn, Massachusetts (4%); Memphis, Tennessee (1%); Miami, Florida (0.5%); and Sherman Oaks, California (0.5%), with an expected completion date of February 2025. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test, and engineering funds in the amount of $41,168 are being obligated at time of award. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

