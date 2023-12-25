DoD Contracts Awarded Dec. 18-22

Posted by Java Joe on Monday, December 25, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Below are the Department of Defense contracts awarded in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC, from December 18-December 22, 2023:

BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services Inc., Rockville, Maryland, is awarded an $86,790,235 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides engineering and technical services to include, planning and analysis, engineering design, assimilation, kitting, production and verification, logistics and in-services support, and technical management in support of new and legacy Mobile Deployable (MD) Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) systems and platforms. These services are in support of providing MD C5ISR products comprised of small craft, transportable systems, en-route communication systems, and intra-platform systems for the Navy, Special Operations Forces, Homeland Security, and other Department of Defense (DOD) and non-DOD agencies. Work will be performed in Lexington Park, Maryland (46%); Little Creek, Virginia (32%); and St. Inigoes, Maryland (22%), and is expected to be completed in January 2029. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; two offers were received. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0042124D0008).

Austal USA, Mobile, Alabama, is awarded an $867,666,667 fixed-priced incentive (firm-target), undefinitized contract modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-19-C-2227) for the detail, design, and construction of three expeditionary medical ships, an Expeditionary Fast Transport variant. Work will be performed in Mobile, Alabama (87%); Chesapeake, Virginia (2%); Newark, Delaware (2%); Mandeville, Louisiana (2%); Spring, Texas (1%); various locations within the US, each accounting for less than one percent (5%); and various locations outside the US, each accounting for less than one percent (1%). Work is expected to complete by May 2030. Fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $149,833,000; and fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $63,667,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Connecticut, is awarded a not-to-exceed $53,562,109 undefinitized contract action modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-17-C-2100) for Long Lead Time Material associated with the Virginia Class Submarine SSN 812. Work will be performed in Spring Grove, Illinois (15%); Orrville, Ohio (9%); Arlington, Texas (4%); Bozrah, Connecticut (3%); Warren, Massachusetts (3%); Monroe, North Carolina (3%); Jacksonville, Florida (2%); Florence, New Jersey (2%); Mansfield, Massachusetts (2%); Farmingdale, New York (2%); Norfolk, Virginia (1%); South Windham, Connecticut (1%); Benicia, California (1%); Salem, Ohio (1%); Yaphank, New York (1%); and other locations less than 1% (50%), and is expected to be completed by September 2033. Fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $53,562,109 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a $20,738,742 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-21-C-5408 to exercise options for fiscal 2023 MK698 Block Two upgrades and test equipment spare parts in support of the Fiscal 2021-2023 Evolved SeaSparrow Missile Block Two full rate production requirements. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (68%); Gilbert, Arizona (7%); Silver Spring, Maryland (3%); Phoenix, Arizona (3%); Albuquerque, New Mexico (3%); West Chester, Ohio (2%); Tempe, Arizona (2%); Toronto, Canada (2%), and various other locations each less than 1% (10%). Work will complete in March 2026. Fiscal 2021 other customer funds in the amount of $6,812,804 (33%); fiscal 2023 other customer funds in the amount of $4,969,774 (24%); fiscal 2022 other customer funds in the amount of $4,922,222 (24%); and fiscal 2023 weapon procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,033,942 (19%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 US Code 3204(a)(4) (International Agreement between the United States and a foreign government or international organization). Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity (N00024-21-C-5408).

CACI Inc. – Federal, Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded a $16,975,111 firm-fixed-price, second bridge contract (N3220524C4020) for worldwide support services in the functional areas of sustainment logistics including, Corrective Maintenance Logistics System support, Combat Logistics Force load management, material handling equipment, and ordnance handling equipment support and ordnance management. The contract contains a three-month base period and a three-month option period, plus Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-8, Option to Extend Services, for a total of 12 months. The contract will be performed on a worldwide basis beginning Dec. 20, 2023, and will conclude on Dec. 19, 2024, if all options are exercised. This contract was a sole source, unusual and compelling urgency in accordance with 10 US Code 3204 (a) (2) and solicited via SAM.gov website, with one timely offer received. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Dec. 19, 2023)

Strategic Alliance Business Group, Fairfax, Virginia, was awarded a $114,508,557 firm-fixed-price task order from General Services Administration OASIS contract 47QRAD20D1030 with a base year and four option years for the Chief Operations Office US Space Force, for advisory and assistance services. This contract provides technical, operational support, advisory, and assistance services in direct support to the Chief of Space Operations in planning, coordinating, and executing assigned actions. Work will be performed in the National Capitol Region and is expected to be completed by Jan. 22, 2029. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and two offers were received. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,330,600 are being obligated at time of award. Air Force District of Washington, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, is the contracting activity (FA7014-24-F-0035). (Awarded Dec. 20, 2023)

Sealing Technologies LLC, Columbia, Maryland, is awarded a firm-fixed-price, time-and-materials, labor hour, and cost reimbursement blanket purchase agreement with a ceiling of $49,000,000, against General Services Administration Schedule contract GS-35F-056CA, for non-personnel services to provide multi-caveat analytical computing environment software development services. This agreement will not obligate funds at time of award. Funds will be obligated using research, development, test, and evaluation funds. The Air Force Test Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Amentum Services Inc., Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded a $49,401,698 modification (P00042) to contract W9124G-17-C-0005 for flight training. Work will be performed at Fort Novosel, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 9, 2027. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $49,401,698 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Eustis, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Ernst and Young LLP, New York, New York, is being awarded a labor-hour contract option for audit services for the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General audits of the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) financial statements. The modification, P00017, is for a maximum face value of $21,948,613 and brings the total cumulative value of the existing contract, HQ042321F0010, to $80,830,640 from $58,882,028. Work will be performed in various locations including DLA headquarters in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, as well as other federal locations in Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, with an expected completion date of Dec. 31, 2024. This contract was the result of a competitive acquisition for which two quotes were received. Fiscal 2024 defense-wide operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $21,948.613 are being obligated at the time of option exercise. The Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Contract Services Directorate, Columbus, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Next Evolution Water Solutions Inc., doing business as Next Evolution Logistic Solutions, Durham, New Hampshire, has been awarded a maximum $11,625,120 firm‐fixed‐price contract for government-owned, contractor-operated alongside aircraft refueling services for Naval Support Activity, Patuxent River, Maryland. This is a four‐year base contract with one five‐year option period and one six-month option to extend. Location of performance is Maryland, with a June 30, 2028, performance completion date. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2028 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia (SPE603-24-C-5000).

Core Government Services Corp., Purcellville, Virginia, was awarded a $610,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to provide mission support services for the Army Training Support Center. Bids were solicited via the internet with 16 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 20, 2028. Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity (W900KK-24-D-0016).

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a $41,109,046 firm-fixed-price delivery order to previously awarded basic ordering agreement N00024-21-G-5421 for production and delivery of Evolved SeaSparrow Missile (ESSM) Block (BLK) one spare parts for sustainment and support of in-service ESSM BLK 1 Guided Missile Assemblies. This delivery order includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this delivery order to $49,251,821. This contract combines purchases for the U.S. government (85%); and the governments of Japan, UAE, Chile, Spain, and South Korea (15%), under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (32%); Ottobrunn, Germany (18%); Hengelo, Netherlands (9%); Cincinnati, Ohio (6%); Mississauga, Canada (5%); Raufoss, Norway (4%); Ankara, Turkey (4%); San Jose, California (4%); Toronto, Canada (3%); Grand Rapids, Michigan (3%); Nashua, New Hampshire (3%); Sandy Hook, Connecticut (2%); Joplin, Missouri (2%); Lystrup, Denmark (2%); Columbia, Maryland (1%); Aranjuez, Spain (1%); and Santa Fe Springs, California (1%), and is expected to be completed by May 2025. Fiscal 2021 other customer funds in the amount of $13,812,424 (34%); FMS Japan funds in the amount of $3,514,808 (8%); FMS UAE funds in the amount of $2,006,727 (5%); FMS Chile funds in the amount of $268,899 (1%); FMS Spain funds in the amount of $223,658 (1%); FMS South Korea funds in the amount of $123,015 (less than 1%) (15% combined); fiscal 2024 other customer funds in the amount of $5,837,944 (14%); fiscal 2020 other customer funds in the amount of $5,042,560 (12%); fiscal 2023 weapon procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,180,246 (10%); fiscal 2019 other customer funds in the amount of $3,111,747 (8%); fiscal 2023 other customer funds in the amount of $2,075,767 (5%); and fiscal 2022 other customer funds in the amount of $911,252 (2%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(4) (International Agreement between the US and a foreign government or international organization). Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity (N00024-21-G-5421).

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News, Virginia, is awarded a $31,219,735 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-2100 to procure additional support for engineering, technical, design agent, and Hull Planning Yard support for the Navy’s operational aircraft carrier fleet. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by May 2024. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,309,875 (70%); and fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,000,000 (30%), will be obligated at time of award, of which, $2,309,875 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Valkyrie Enterprises Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia (N00178-14-D-7987), is awarded a $9,760,287 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N0016424CB001 for non-personal professional support services. This effort provides fleet readiness support for Commander, Navy Regional Maintenance Center (CNRMC), Regional Maintenance Centers (RMCs), and Surface Team One, for improved coordination and communication between surface ship maintainers and operators, to assist in standardizing policy and processes across the RMCs, and to facilitate the sharing of best practices, improved contract oversight, consistency in work performance, and higher standards of quality. This contract includes options, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $9,760,287. The primary places of performance will be CNRMC Headquarters in Norfolk, Virginia (50%); and San Diego, California (5%). Contractor facility sites include the following locations: National City, California (3%); and Virginia Beach, Virginia (7%). Alternate places of performance include continental US (CONUS) and outside CONUS travel to Fleet concentration and support areas in San Diego, California (10%); Mayport, Florida (8%); Bremerton, Washington (3%); Everett, Washington (3%); Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (5%); Naples, Italy (2%); Manama, Bahrain (2%); and Rota, Spain (2%). If all options are exercised, work will continue through September 2024. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance, Navy funds in the amount of $1,700,000 (100%) will be obligated at time of award. This contract was not competitively procured via the SAM.gov websites in accordance with 10 US Code 2304(c)(1) (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, Crane, Indiana, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., McLean, Virginia, has been awarded an estimated $121,518,957 firm‐fixed‐price, performance-based-logistics requirements contract for B-1 Bomber AN/APQ-164 offensive radar low observable antennas. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 US Code 2304(c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302‐1. This is a five-year base contract with one five-year option period. Location of performance is Oklahoma, with a Dec. 31, 2028, performance completion date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriations is fiscal 2024 through 2029 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Ogden, Utah (SPRHA1‐24‐D‐0001).

Allied Technologies & Consulting, Frederick, Maryland, was awarded a $87,527,154 firm-fixed-price, time-and-materials hybrid contract (HT9425-24-F-0002) to provide product management and command support services to the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA). The requirement is to provide product management, medical and technical advisor, logistics, financial, administrative, and command support services to support the medical product development mission as is necessary to facilitate full program coordination, management, policy development, execution, and oversight across all USAMMDA product development and acquisition areas. The effort allows for structuring and alignment of medical product development and support efforts to maintain an adequate balance among candidate programs in terms of risks, technical performance benefits, needs and timing factors to meet Joint Warfighter requirements. The task order will be issued from the General Services Administration’s Multiple Award Schedule. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds will be obligated at the time of award. The place of performance is Fort Detrick, Maryland and the period of performance is Jan. 19, 2024, to Jan. 18, 2027. USAMMDA, Contracts Branch Seven, Fort Detrick, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

HII Mission Technologies Corp., McLean, Virginia, was awarded a $7,727,439 cost-plus-fixed-fee type contract for Strategic Exploration, Navigation, and Patching of Abstracted Integrations (SENPAI) hardware and software prototypes. This contract will develop tools that reduce the amount of time needed to prepare a system for analysis; develop tools that can model entire systems with enough fidelity to find, exploit, and patch vulnerabilities; develop simulators that have enough precision to model interactions between system components; and to integrate these capabilities to meet SENPAI objectives. Work will be performed at McLean, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by June 20, 2025. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and 19 offers were received. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $3,072,875 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, New York, is the contracting activity. (FA8750-24-C-B001)

Clark Construction Group LLC, Bethesda, Maryland, was awarded a $599,115,000 firm-fixed-price contract to design and construct a new health care center. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed at Fort Bliss, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 28, 2027. Fiscal 2024 Department of Veterans Affairs funds in the amount of $599,115,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9126G-24-C-0004).

Acosta Inc., Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded $141,254,877 for a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery requirements contract that includes provisions for economic-price-adjustment to acquire commercially available items for authorized resale to include food, beverages, and personal care items at various locations in support of the Navy Exchange Service Command Ships Store Program. The contract is a five-year base ordering period with no options. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia (33%); San Diego, California (33%); Mayport, Florida (13%); Pacific Northwest (13%); Diego Garcia (6%); and Hawaii (2%). The delivery period is expected to begin January 2024 and be completed by December 2028. No funds will be obligated at the time of award, and fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds for the initial task order will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Funds appropriate for the fiscal year in which each task order is awarded will be obligated as individual task orders are issued. The requirement was competitively procured with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Contracting Department, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N00189-24-D-0006).

BAE Systems, Nashua, New Hampshire, is awarded a $77,302,342 cost-plus-fixed-fee undefinitized contract to procure various special tooling and special test equipment in support of production and retrofit modifications for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers, and non-US Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Loveland, Colorado (42%); Amesbury, Massachusetts (13%); Billerica, Massachusetts (5%); Chelmsford, Massachusetts (3%); Irvine, California (3%); Maple Grove, Minnesota (3%); San Jose, California (3%); Fremont, New Hampshire (2%); Linthicum, Maryland (1%); Andover, Massachusetts (1%); Hudson, New Hampshire (1%); Endicott, New York (1%); Melville, New York (1%); Wenatchee, Washington (1%); Wallingford, Connecticut (1%); Eden Prairie, Minnesota (1%); Greeneville, Tennessee (1%); Santa Ana California (1%); Londonderry, New Hampshire (1%); Boise, Idaho (1%); Amherst, New Hampshire (1%); Los Angeles, California (1%); Westbrook, Maine (1%), and various locations within the continental US (11%) and is expected to be completed in December 2027. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,026,452; fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $9,026,451; fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $2,408,774; fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,588,266; fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $4,529,250; fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,529,250; FMS customer funds in the amount of $1,342,115, and non-US DOD participants funds in the amount of $5,814,104 will be obligated at time of award, $9,058,500 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 US Code 2304(a)(1). Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001924C0010).

Oceaneering International Inc., Houston, Texas, is awarded a not-to-exceed $11,731,666, cost-plus-fixed-fee, undefinitized contract action to provide for the support of Transfer Under Pressure capability and modernization, including Surveillance Towed Array Sensor System support. Work will be performed in Hanover, Maryland (70%); San Diego, California (15%); and Norfolk, Virginia (15%), and is expected to be completed by December 2024. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $587,875 (62%); fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $200,000 (21%); fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $127,124 (13%); and fiscal 2024 research development test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $40,000 (4%), will be obligated at time of award, of which funding in the amount of $714,999 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 US Code 3204(a)(1) (only one responsible source and no other supplies and services will satisfy agency requirements). Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity (N00024-24-C-4301).

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded an $8,552,070 modification (P00162) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N0001914C0050). This modification adds scope to procure spares and material management in support of sustaining the VH-92A Helicopters for the Navy. Work will be performed in Woodland, Washington (24%); Stratford, Connecticut (21%); Milford, Connecticut (15%); Irvine, California (5%); Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (5%); Berlin, Connecticut (2%); Enfield, Connecticut (2%); Ronkonkoma, New York (2%); Bellport, New York (2%); Erie, Pennsylvania (2%); Blacksburg, Virginia (2%); various locations within the continental US (CONUS) (5%); and various locations outside the CONUS (13%), and is expected to be completed in December 2026. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,259,701; fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,977,368; and fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $315,001, will be obligated at the time of award, $315,001 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Woodland Hills, California, is awarded a $7,781,824 modification (P00007) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0001919D0025). This modification increases the ceiling for the production and delivery of an additional 32 H-1 tech refresh mission computers in support of the AH-1Z aircraft for the government of Nigeria. Work will be performed in Salt Lake City, Utah (55%); Baltimore, Maryland (25%); and Woodland Hills, California (20%), and is expected to be completed in June 2024. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Didlake Inc., Manassas, Virginia, is awarded an $11,644,720 modification on a firm-fixed-price contract (HQ003422C0059) to exercise Option Period Two. Fiscal 2024 Pentagon Reservation Maintenance Revolving Funds in the amount of $11,644,720 will be obligated at the time of award. The cumulative total of the contract is $18,026,834. The total amount of this action if all options are exercised is $129,819,107. The contractor will provide custodial services to the Pentagon’s basement, mezzanine, fist and fifth floors, the Pentagon Library Conference Center, North Village Compound, and the Pentagon Athletic Center. The work will be performed at the Pentagon Reservation in Arlington, Virginia. The estimated completion date is Dec. 31, 2031. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Melbourne, Florida, is awarded a $23,255,671 modification (P00019) to a firm-fixed-priced order (N0001921F0064) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0005). This modification exercises an option to provide continued manufacturing and installation efforts in support of aerial refueling capability retrofit on 25 E-2D Advanced Hawkeye fleet aircraft for the Navy. Work will be performed in St Augustine, Florida (34.7%); Ronkonkoma, New York (28.9%); Melbourne, Florida (5.5%); Plainview, New York (3.1%); Irvine, California (3%); Columbia, Maryland (1.9%); North Hollywood, California (1.5%); East Aurora, New York (1.2%); and various locations within the continental US (20.2%) and is expected to be completed in August 2025. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $23,255,671 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

TM3 Solutions Inc. of Alexandria, Virginia, is awarded a $11,907,648 firm-fixed-price contract (HT001424D0001) to provide Integrated Referral Management and Appointing Center (IRMAC) national capital market consolidated call center/referral management support. The IRMAC is an integrated, on-demand call center for National Capital Region (NCR) military hospitals or clinics providing referral management and appointing services for the entire market and serves as the point of contact for beneficiaries seeking health care. The IRMAC assists beneficiaries with appointments, navigating the direct care system, and providing referral management oversight. Place of performance is Bethesda, Maryland, however, based on mission requirements, the duty location for service-providing personnel may be located at a military hospital or clinic or an authorized telework location within the NCR. This contract was competitively solicited via the SAM.gov Contracting Opportunities website, with 22 offers received. Period of performance is Jan. 21, 2024, to Jan. 20, 2025. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funding is being obligated at the time of award. The Defense Health Agency, Northeastern Market Contracting Division, Falls Church, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Hensoldt Inc., Vienna, Virginia, has be awarded a maximum $55,878,609 firm-fixed-price, long term requirements contract for the ARP/SPS-75 radar system. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a six-month base contract with three one-year option period. Location of performance is West Virginia, with a Dec. 31, 2023, performance completion date. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 Navy working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania (SPRMM1-23-D-TD02). (Awarded June 28, 2023)

Aurora Flight Sciences Corp., Manassas, Virginia, has been awarded a $41,421,422 modification (P00006) to cost-plus-fixed-fee contract HR001123C0012 to exercise Option 1 of the Control of Revolutionary Aircraft with Novel Effectors program. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $89,634,375, from $48,212,953. Work will be performed at Manassas, Virginia (20%); Cambridge, Massachusetts (14%); Charleston, South Carolina (6%); Bridgeport, Connecticut (6%); Huntsville, Mississippi (6%); St. Louis, Missouri (6%); Huntington Beach, California (6%); Mesa, Arizona (6%); Fort Worth, Texas (6%); National Harbor, Maryland (6%); and Salt Lake City, Utah (18%), with an expected completion date of October 2025. Fiscal 2024 research and development funds in the amount of $15,786,711 are being obligated at the time of award. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Risk Mitigation Consulting Inc., doing business as RMC 2021, LLC, Arlington, Virginia, is awarded $25,000,000 for an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N62470-19-D-2002. This modification provides for professional services for mission assurance assessments of installation and facilities infrastructure and facility-related control systems for the Department of the Navy (DON). After award of this modification, the total cumulative value of the contract will be $120,000,000. The term of the contract has been extended by a maximum of 12 months. Work will be performed at DON installations, to include overseas locations. Work is expected to be completed in January 2025. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy and Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $25,000,000 will be obligated on individual task orders. This modification combines purchases for the Navy ($12,500,000; 50%) and the Marine Corps ($12,500,000; 50%). Naval Facilities Engineering System Command, Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Ernst & Young LLP, Washington, DC, is being awarded a maximum $200,222,745, labor-hour contract modification, P00014, for audit services of the Department of the Air Force General Fund and Working Capital Fund financial statements and examination. Work will be performed in Washington, DC, and other locations inside and outside of the US. The expected completion date is Dec. 31, 2024. The contract has a 12-month base period plus four individual one-year option periods and is the result of a competitive acquisition for which one quote was received. This award brings the total cumulative value of the contract to $112,524,867. Fiscal 2024 Air Force operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $40,135,743 are being obligated at the time of this option award. The Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Contract Services Directorate, Columbus, Ohio, is the contracting activity (HQ0423-21-F-0087).

Kearney & Co. PC, Alexandria, Virginia, is being awarded a maximum $49,238,991, fixed-price and labor-hour contract modification, P00005, for financial statement audit of the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) civil works, and the financial statements for the agencies owning the funds sub allotted to USACE military programs for fiscal 2024. This contract has a 12-month base period with four individual one-year option periods. Work will be performed in Washington, DC, and other locations inside and outside of the US, with an expected completion date of Dec. 31, 2024. This contract is the result of a competitive acquisition for which two quotes were received. Fiscal 2024 Army Corps of Engineer civil works working capital funds in the amount of $9,161,366 are being obligated at the time of the award. The Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Contract Services Directorate, Columbus, Ohio is the contracting activity (HQ0423-23-F-0016).

Carahsoft Technology Corp., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $29,413,971 modification (P00001) to contract W519TC-23-D-0005 for the procurement of ServiceNow products. Work will be performed in Reston, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of June 22, 2024. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $29,413,971 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Information Technology Inc., Fairfax, Virginia, has been awarded a $23,941,680 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00043) to previously awarded contract FA8650-19-C-6055 for bioeffects research of direct energy exposures. Work will be performed at Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, Texas, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 28, 2025. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,405,990 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Warfighter Readiness and Interface Contracting Section, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

OSI Federal Technologies Inc., Chantilly, Virginia, a service-disabled veteran-owned small business, was awarded a firm-fixed-price order (H92415-24-F-0014) with a value of $8,228,086 for Getac Rugged computer equipment, with a delivery of 60 days after the date of the order, in support of US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), Special Operations Forces Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics Program Executive Office Tactical Information Systems. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $8,228,086 were obligated at time of the award. The order was solicited and issued using full and open after exclusion of sources, brand name, or equal acquisition strategy; consideration was not restricted to any one particular vendor or brand in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 8.405-3. USSOCOM, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.