DNR Offers Virtual State Park Tours

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, May 8, 2020

Stuck inside? No problem. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources invites you to take virtual tours around the state.

Across Maryland, park rangers have filmed videos highlighting the fascinating nature and history found in the state parks. The goal of the tours is to help engage remote audiences during Maryland’s stay-at-home order during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Virtual visitors can learn about the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park on the Eastern Shore, the Cunningham Falls Maple Syrup Festival, Adventures at Tuckahoe State Park and Assateague State Park, to name just a few.

You can learn Harriet Tubman’s story, meet a corn snake or make a corn snake craft at Tuckahoe, see a barred owl at Rocky Gap, take a wildflower hike at Fair Hill, learn about 18th-century clothing at Fort Frederick, and much more.

Visit locations that perhaps you didn’t even know about. Maybe the Patapsco Valley’s Thomas Viaduct? Did you know the structure was completed in 1835 and is the world’s largest multiple arched, stone railroad bride with an arc. It was named for Philip E. Thomas, the first president of the B&O Railroad.

Go to Maryland DNR’s YouTube channel for dozens of videos.

Stay Safe and Practice Social Distancing

During the state of emergency, most Maryland state parks and other public lands remain open, allowing residents to engage in safe, isolated outdoor activities.

Limit your group to fewer than 10 people and maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from other visitors. Follow this guide to safe outdoor activity.

If you are sick or have been sick in the past two weeks, please stay home to recuperate.

Avoid popular areas where people may congregate and avoid larger groups in general.

If the parking lot is full when attempting to visit a park, leave and either visit a different park or visit another time when the park is not busy.

Long distance travel is discouraged.