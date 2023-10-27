County Museums’ Winter Hours of Operation

The water taxi service offered at St. Clement’s Island Museum will cease operations for the season by October 31, 2023, and resume cruises on Maryland Day, March 25, 2024.

The museums operated by the St. Mary’s County Museum Division, including St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point, the Old Jail Museum & Visitor Center in Leonardtown, and the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum in Piney Point, will continue to be open daily from 10am to 5pm, except for Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day when they are closed.

The Drayden African American Schoolhouse will be closed until spring 2024 when it will reopen for special open houses.

Stay up to date with museum programs by following them on Facebook at:

St. Clement’s Island Museum: Facebook.com/SCIMuseum

Old Jail Museum & Visitor Center: Facebook.com/TheOldJailMuseum

Piney Point Lighthouse Museum: Facebook.com/1836Light

Drayden African American Schoolhouse: Facebook.com/DraydenSchool