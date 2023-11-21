County Govt. Schedule for Thanksgiving

All St. Mary’s County government administrative offices will be closed on Wednesday, November 22, 2023; Thursday, November 23, 2023; and Friday, November 24, 2023, for the Thanksgiving holiday.

This three-day closure also includes:

Senior activity centers (Garvey, Loffler, and Northern); with no home-delivered meals

St. Mary’s Transit System, including ADA and SSTAP

The following operations will be open November 22 (closed November 23 and 24):

Six convenience centers and the St. Andrew’s Landfill

St. Mary’s County libraries (closing early November 22 at 5pm)

The following operations will be open November 22 and 24 (closed November 23):

All Recreation & Parks programs and facilities (please note that programs held at public school locations are canceled, due to holiday school closures)

St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, and Old Jail Museum

Wicomico Shores Golf Course and Riverview Restaurant

St. Mary’s County Animal Adoption & Resource Center

SMCHD Operations for Thanksgiving Holiday

The St. Mary’s County Health Department will be closed on Wednesday, November 22, and Thursday, November 23, for the Thanksgiving holiday. The agency will also be closed on Friday, November 24, in recognition of American Indian Heritage Day. This includes the main office in Leonardtown and all satellite offices. Normal operations will resume Monday, November 27.