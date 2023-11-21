County Govt. Schedule for Thanksgiving
All St. Mary’s County government administrative offices will be closed on Wednesday, November 22, 2023; Thursday, November 23, 2023; and Friday, November 24, 2023, for the Thanksgiving holiday.
This three-day closure also includes:
- Senior activity centers (Garvey, Loffler, and Northern); with no home-delivered meals
St. Mary’s Transit System, including ADA and SSTAP
The following operations will be open November 22 (closed November 23 and 24):
- Six convenience centers and the St. Andrew’s Landfill
- St. Mary’s County libraries (closing early November 22 at 5pm)
The following operations will be open November 22 and 24 (closed November 23):
- All Recreation & Parks programs and facilities (please note that programs held at public school locations are canceled, due to holiday school closures)
- St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, and Old Jail Museum
- Wicomico Shores Golf Course and Riverview Restaurant
- St. Mary’s County Animal Adoption & Resource Center
SMCHD Operations for Thanksgiving Holiday
The St. Mary’s County Health Department will be closed on Wednesday, November 22, and Thursday, November 23, for the Thanksgiving holiday. The agency will also be closed on Friday, November 24, in recognition of American Indian Heritage Day. This includes the main office in Leonardtown and all satellite offices. Normal operations will resume Monday, November 27.