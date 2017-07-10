County Code Amendments to Be Discussed

A task force that will tackle amendments to Chapter 113 of the St. Mary’s County Code will be the topic of a public meeting on Wednesday, July 12, 2017. The meeting will be an introduction of the task force created to discuss proposed changes to the code. It will take place from 2 to 5 pm in the main meeting room inside the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission office at 23121 Camden Way in California, Maryland.

During a joint meeting of the commissioners of St. Mary’s County and St. Mary’s Metropolitan Commission on May 23, 2017, officials discussed proposed changes to Chapter 113, allowing “employment contracts to be offered to certain senior positions.” Chapter 113 of the St. Mary’s County Code covers the St. Mary’s Metropolitan Commission and how the county deals with public water and sewer.

The proposed changes will be introduced during the 2018 legislative sessions. The task force was created during that May 23 meeting. It was to include two representatives from the Metropolitan Commission; two commissioners; the St. Mary’s County delegation chairman; a health officer; three MetCom staffers; three county staff; and two citizens.

On July 12, the task force members will be introduced during the public meeting. Relevant task force topics and issues will be discussed, and the group’s goals and objectives will be decided. The group will select a chairman and vice chairman, determine its protocol, establish a meeting schedule and create milestones for achieving its goals.

The meetings will be scheduled through October, and then recommendations are expected to be presented to the full board at the next joint meeting of the commissioners and MetCom in November.

Any citizen interested in attending the meeting should contact Kelly Jarboe via email at kjarboe@metcom.org or call 301-737- 7400, ext. 225, in case there are cancellations and/or changes.

