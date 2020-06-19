Composting & Septic Tanks Are Webinar Topics

The Maryland Sea Grant, through the offices of the University of Maryland Extension, will host two webinars.

6-7 pm June 23 – Backyard Composting Webinar

Learn how to turn food and yard waste into a valuable resource for your garden that’s free. Compost improves soil health and water retention and provides nutrients for plants. Backyard composting is beneficial because it reduces the amount of materials that are put in landfills. Please register here: Backyard Composting

6-7 pm June 30 – Septic Smart Webinar

Septic tank issues can cause big problems for you, your wallet, and your community. Learn about best practices for maintaining your septic system!

Please register here: Septic Smart

For more information on these events, go to https://go.umd.edu/StewardshipWebinars2020.

For information on St. Mary’s County Government recycling programs, go to https://www.stmarysmd.com/dpw/recycling-solid-waste/.