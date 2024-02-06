Community Conversation on County’s Museums

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Community Mediation of St. Mary’s County, in partnership with the St. Mary’s Museum Division, will hold the first Community Conversations event of the year from 2 to 5pm February 10.

Embark on the journey with CMSMC to make information about the county’s museums more accessible, tailor their programming to your interests, and delve into what other captivating stories can be shared. Help shape the future of museum engagement together and let your voice be heard.

The event will be held at the US Colored Troops Interpretive Center at 21675 S. Coral Drive in Lexington Park, MD.

Sign up for tickets here.

The St. Mary’s County Museum Division sites include St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, the Old Jail Museum, and the Drayden African American Schoolhouse.