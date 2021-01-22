Christmas Trees Recycled Until Jan. 31

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, January 22, 2021 · Leave a Comment

A reminder for St. Mary’s County residents: Christmas trees can be dropped off at the St. Andrew’s Landfill and the six county convenience centers free of charge. Undecorated trees may be placed in the designated areas at these sites through January 31, 2021.

Last year, the county collected nearly 2 tons of Christmas trees mixed with the collected yard waste and ground into mulch. Just over 5,000 tons of mulch is available annually at the landfill site and is provided to county residents free of charge while supplies last.

To learn more about recycling programs in the county, go to the public works department website.