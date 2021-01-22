January 22, 2021

Art & Lifestyle:

Christmas Trees Recycled Until Jan. 31 -

Friday, January 22, 2021

COVID Testing Sites Changes Jan. 20 -

Tuesday, January 19, 2021

TPP Virtual Event Features NASA’s Bolden -

Tuesday, January 19, 2021

St. Mary’s Residents 75 & Older Can Register for Vaccine -

Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Christmas Trees Recycled Until Jan. 31

Posted by on Friday, January 22, 2021 · Leave a Comment 

Trees Recycling

A reminder for St. Mary’s County residents: Christmas trees can be dropped off at the St. Andrew’s Landfill and the six county convenience centers free of charge. Undecorated trees may be placed in the designated areas at these sites through January 31, 2021.

Last year, the county collected nearly 2 tons of Christmas trees mixed with the collected yard waste and ground into mulch. Just over 5,000 tons of mulch is available annually at the landfill site and is provided to county residents free of charge while supplies last.

To learn more about recycling programs in the county, go to the public works department website.

Filed under Art & Lifestyle, Leader Features · Tagged with , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment