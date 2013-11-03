Bohanan Brings University Catalyst to SoMd

State and regional leaders credited Del. John Bohanan last week with opening the way to a technological renaissance in Southern Maryland, just in time to save the region from a potential economic cliff.

The renaissance formally launched Nov. 1 when the University System of Maryland agreed to build and operate a classroom and research building at the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center located five miles north of NAS:Patuxent River. The University System, the Higher Ed Center and the Southern Maryland Navy Alliance signed the agreement that will release $1.5 million in planning funds approved last session by the Maryland General Assembly.

The Higher Ed Center hosts more than 90 graduate university degree programs and 13 bachelor degree programs, facilitated by 10 university partners in the greater Washington-Baltimore corridor, including several USM institutions. The expanded presence of USM brings enhanced research and incubator capabilities to Southern Maryland, USM Chancellor William E. “Brit” Kirwan told the over-flow crowd at the signing. The ceremony followed a regularly scheduled meeting of the USM Board of Regents at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science Chesapeake Biological Laboratory at Solomons, Maryland.

The new classroom and research building and programming reflects a direct commitment to STEM and workforce development initiatives, the chancellor said. And he praised Del. Bohanan for the vision of Southern Maryland as a technology and engineering hub to strengthen the region’s economy.

The chancellor noted how frequently the delegate emphasized that $38 billion flows through Pax River, making it one of the strongest economic engines in Maryland. A similar economy exists in Huntsville, Alabama, the chancellor said. There tech companies stretch as far as the eye can see, keeping that money in their state. To attract that kind of investment, Mr. Kirwan said, requires a top-notch university and Del. Bohanan understands that.

Del. Bohanan was instrumental in the early 1990s helping put in place infrastructure that positioned Southern Maryland to receive the BRAC investments that followed. The Navy Alliance and So. Md. Higher Ed Center were among the initiatives that emerged from those efforts.

Del. Bohanan describes current budget uncertainties as again requiring Southern Maryland to build public and private partnerships. It is time for those partnerships to “roll up their sleeves” to assure Southern Maryland will remain prosperous despite shrinking budgets elsewhere, he says. If we do, he says, “the future is bright.”

Chancellor William E. “Brit” Kirwan praises Maryland Delegate John Bohanan’s vision of bringing the University System into Southern Maryland as a catalyst to leverage economic growth.

