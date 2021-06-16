Atlantic Hurricane Season Has Begun

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 · Leave a Comment

The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season began June 1 and goes through Nov. 30, 2021. The St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services urges residents to begin safety preparations in advance.

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is predicting another above-normal Atlantic hurricane season. For 2021, a likely range of 13 to 20 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 3 to 5 major storms (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher) is expected.

NOAA provides these ranges with a 70% confidence.

Steve Walker is the county’s director of emergency services.

“With last year’s record-breaking season, historic rainfall, and flooding in St. Mary’s County, citizens need to be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season. Disasters will not wait; neither should you. So, as we continue our efforts with the recovery from coronavirus, we need to keep leaning forward and preparing for the upcoming hurricane season,” he said.

Preparations include making a kit that is easy to access and readily on hand containing batteries, a portable radio, emergency medical supplies, phone numbers, bottled water, and essential household items needed in an emergency.

Information on preparation is available on the county’s website or at Ready.gov.

For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 1120.