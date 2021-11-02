Army vs. Navy: Knowledge Boxing Nov. 6

Knowledge Boxing Center is hosting its fifth Live Amateur Boxing event in St. Mary’s County: Will to Win in Southern MD 5, featuring several boxers from the US Naval Academy Boxing Team.

The show is scheduled for Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the Willows Recreation Center at 46961 Bradley Blvd., Lexington Park, MD 20653.

Gym owner Daryl Hinmon is also the deputy business financial manager of the Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Program Office at NAS Patuxent River. He says “all of the boxers, both male and female, have been working very hard to put on a great show for the community. We’ve all been through a lot this past year and a half, so we hope to provide some much needed entertainment and relief for the county.”

Mr. Hinmon is very proud to provide the opportunity to the Naval Academy kids who may very well one day be stationed here at Pax in leadership positions.

“Everyone who attends the Naval Academy is required to take a boxing course. I’ve come across many Naval Academy grads over the past 25 years I’ve been at Pax and they always share their Naval Academy and Coach McNally boxing stories. And yes, Coach McNally is still there,” Mr. Hinmon said. “I hope they come out and support their alma mater and cheer on their guys AND GIRLS.”

The show, which is sanctioned by the South Atlantic Local Boxing Commission of USA Boxing, will feature at least 13 hotly contested, three-round bouts under amateur Olympic-style boxing rules. In addition to the five Naval Academy bouts, the show will also feature kid and adult bouts, including two 14-year-olds from the Knowledge Boxing Center — Freddie Kieckhefer of Lusby, MD, and Drayce King of California, MD.

Reserved Ringside tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door. General admission tickets are $20 in advance and will be $25 at the door. Live Stream service will be available for purchase for out-of-town fans. There will be good food and drink available for purchase at the Sidelines Bar and Grill inside Willows, as well as Knowledge Boxing shirts, hats, and hoodies.

Tickets are available on the gym’s website www.knowledgeboxingcenter.com.

Doors open at 2 and the action kids off at 3 pm November 6.