AeroPark Farmer’s Market Set Dec. 17

Posted by Wildewood Group on Tuesday, December 12, 2023

The AeroPark Farmer’s Market, hosted by Historic Sotterley, will be held from 9am to 1pm Sunday, December 17, at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport.

The market embraces and showcases the rural characteristics of Southern Maryland while highlighting the role that the region has played in developing the nation’s air and space technologies. One of the most unique characteristics is that people can even fly their plane into the airport from other parts of the region to buy goods and then fly home.

Organizers reminded those attending that all businesses selling at the Aeropark Farmer’s Market are local small businesses that sell products that they have grown or produced themselves. When you shop local, up to 68% of the money you spend stays in the community. “So come help support the wonderful entrepreneurs that make Maryland unique,” reads Sotterley’s website.

Historic Sotterley sponsors this special market at the airport terminal building at 44200 Airport Road in California, MD. The airport is part of the growing AeroPark Innovation District.

