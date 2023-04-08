2023 Women’s History Banquet Honorees

2023 Woman of the Year Dolly Griffin and Tomorrow’s Woman Alexandra Williams were honored at the Women’s History Month Banquet sponsored by the St. Mary’s County Commission for Women.

Tomorrow’s Woman for 2023 is Alexandra Williams, a junior at Chopticon High School in her second year in the Teaching Academy of Maryland at the James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center.

She is an Honor Society student with a 4.0 GPA. Ms. Williams was nominated for her positive attitude and exemplary service work in school and in the community.

When she was 9, she started the nonprofit Sending Smiles, which she runs nights and weekends and which earned her a Presidential Volunteer Service Award. Sending Smiles sends postcards to sick children in hospitals all over the country. She also volunteers helping students, including students with special needs, with the Maryland Teaching Academy. Ms. Williams plans to attend St. Mary’s College to become a kindergarten teacher.

The 2023 Woman of the Year Dolly Griffin has become the living embodiment of the saying “see a need, fill a need.”

In 2011, Ms. Griffin accepted an invitation to volunteer for the Wrapping Arms Round Many program registering guests. She is now president of the organization. WARM is a local partnership of several organizations, including the Three Oaks homeless shelter, local churches, the Department of Aging & Human Services, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, St. Mary’s County Health Department, and the Department of Social Services, all working together to provide service to the homeless community in St. Mary’s County.

Ms. Griffin has brought her service to the homeless full circle and is now having an impact on changing housing practices overall. As the NAACP Branch 7025 Housing Committee chairwoman, she leads a group of volunteers including real estate agents, nonprofit members, and county employees. She is committed to opening doors for others to thrive and serve in St. Mary’s.

Also honored during the March 18 banquet were the 2023 Ruth Bader Ginsberg Lifetime Achievement awardee Donna Voorhaar and Hometown Shero Kristine Millen.

This year’s keynote speaker was Jane Hale Sypher, namesake of the Jane Hale Sypher Scholarship.

The Commission for Women thanks this year’s event sponsors: College of Southern Maryland WorkForce Center; Dorsey Law Firm; Trollinger Law; the Law Office of Joann M. Wood LLC; Dugan McKissick & Longmore, Attorneys at Law; Guy Distributing Co.; Dunkin’ Donuts of Leonardtown, MD; and Williams, McClernan & Stack, Attorneys at Law.

The St. Mary’s County commissioners are currently seeking applications from residents who are interested in serving on a local board, committee, or commission, including the Commission for Women. Learn more here.