Commission to Honor Voorhaar, Millen

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, March 5, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Donna Marie Voorhaar is this year’s Ruth Bader Ginsberg Lifetime Achievement Award winner, the St. Mary’s County Commission for Women announced. Kristine Millen and volunteers at St. Mary’s Caring will receive the Hometown Shero Award.

Each year, members of the Commission for Women select one woman to receive the Ginsburg award. It is given to a St. Mary’s woman who has, over the course of many years, proven to be an outstanding volunteer who has demonstrated leadership and compassion.

Like the late US Supreme Court Justice Ginsberg, Ms. Voorhaar is tenacious and dedicated. Her volunteer career began when she was 18 at the St. Mary’s Hospital snack bar. After the birth of her sons, Voorhaar served as a Sunday School teacher and youth fellowship counselor with United Methodist Church. She volunteered in special education classroom with St. Mary’s public schools, and, in 1978, began volunteering with the Special Olympics of Maryland in St. Mary’s County.

Ms. Voorhaar joined the Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad in 1985 and moved to the Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad in 1998. Among other outstanding qualifications, she has her Emergency Medical Technician and Automated External Defibrillator certifications and is an intravenous technician.

She was one of the first females to complete the full firefighter’s curriculum in Southern Maryland and was inducted into the Southern Maryland Volunteer Firefighters Hall of Fame in 2000. She can often be found at LPVRS, where she continues to serve in her role as an EMT/IV technician and to respond to emergency situations.

The Hometown Shero Award for 2023 will be presented to the volunteers with St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen and Caring Director Kristine Millen.

Since 1993, the St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen has been a lifesaver for the hungry. They believe that food insecurity not only sickens the body, but it eats away at the soul, so they strive to create a pathway out of hunger by providing nutritional food while viewing each guest as a valued individual. It is a full-time soup kitchen in Southern Maryland.

Ms. Millen started her work as a volunteer in the kitchen in 2006. She leads a small staff and group of dedicated volunteers (100+ strong) to feed the hungry and advocate for the people they serve. In 2022, this group of volunteers served 125,054 free meals.

Help celebrate the accomplishments of these honorees at the Women’s History Month Banquet on Saturday, March 18, at the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department. Doors open at 10:30am.

To purchase tickets or for event information, click here or call Debra Kane at 301-475-4200, ext. 1680.