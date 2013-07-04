Where in the World? Guesses Span the Universe

Posted by Publisher on Thursday, July 4, 2013 · 9 Comments

Posted by JefClarkArt

Choose Local

The July 5 edition of the LexLeader again asks readers to identify a photographed scene which can be found in plain sight and is readily accessible to the public, but is perhaps not immediately recognizable. The subjects presented in the photography contest are largely found in St. Mary’s County or surrounding Southern Maryland, but might on occasion be located in Washington or Baltimore or… somewhere else.

Readers are invited to click on the indicated box and enter their guess as to what they are seeing in today’s edition of Where in the World Is That? If you are up to the challenge, there are prizes to be claimed—not exactly fame and fortune, perhaps, but prizes nonetheless. You could join Jim D in qualifying for a small prize. Reader Izzy M received her bounty from the June 6 Where in the World? during a recent weekend presentation ceremony. You just don’t know until you win.

June 21 saw the seventh installment of the Where in the World Is That? photo contest and as usual guesses posted by loyal readers of The LexLeader covered a wide swath of territory. One participant thought he was seeing some obscure memorial in Muncy, Indiana, while another found himself imagining the battlefield at Gettysburg (which would have been more appropriate this week, the 150th anniversary of the battle). But it was someone named Jim D who zeroed in on the correct identification of the posted shot: a monument to merchant marines lost at sea found in the Seafarers Haven Cemetery in Valley Lee, only ten miles from Lexington Park. Congrats to Jim D who has now qualified for a treasure from the JefClarkArt archives.

JefClarkArt was launched in early 2012 by Jeffrey Clark who operates a customized photography business from his studio on St. George Island. By going to his website and clicking on the Flickr Photostream option, readers can view and perhaps purchase an intriguing array of photographs taken across Southern Maryland, Nova Scotia, South Africa, Baltimore, Washington and lots of other places. The newest postings stem from a short trip to the southern coastal towns of North Carolina.