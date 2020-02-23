Women’s Day Celebration: March 8, Leonardtown

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, February 23, 2020

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has declared 2020 the “Year of the Woman in Maryland,” inspiring a coalition of women’s organizations in St. Mary’s County, the Mother County of Maryland, to plan a Women’s Rally and Celebration in appreciation of women as voters and leaders in St. Mary’s County.

The Women’s Rally and Celebration will be held on Leonardtown Square from 2 to 4 pm on Sunday, March 8 – International Women’s Day. The rally will also commemorate the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment Giving Women the Right to Vote.

This event is organized by #IAMSTMARYS in partnership with the St. Mary’s County Commission for Women and the St. Mary’s County NAACP Branch 7025. To contribute to program activities, be a corporate sponsor, or donate, contact IAMSTMARYS@gmail.com.

“Our celebration will highlight women as leaders in various sectors; encourage women to vote, run for and hold public office; and promote issues of importance to women, including health and education, racial justice, and protecting our environment,” write the committee members. “We envision an event that is inclusive, giving voice to all St. Mary’s County women and girls. Aiming for a tone that is positive and respectful, we are encouraging signs that state ‘I’m/Women marching for….’ or ‘I’m/Women voting for …’”

For questions, contact iamstmarys@gmail.com