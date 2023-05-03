Wildewood Parkway Improvements Planned

Posted by Wildewood Group on Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Improvements will be made to a portion of Wildewood Parkway, from Maryland Route 4 to Rolling Oak Lane. Weather permitting, the roadwork will be performed on Thursday, May 4, and Friday, May 5, 2023, between 9am and 3pm and will consist of:

Removal of a large tree that has begun to encroach into the inbound lane of the parkway

Milling and overlay of the one inbound and two outbound lanes

New pavement markings

Due to the complexity of the project and heavy traffic volume in the area, motorists are advised to access and depart the Wildewood community via Wildwood Boulevard, if possible. If you must use the Route 4 intersection, please approach with extreme caution.

At times, inbound traffic will be redirected to use the left turn outbound lane of Wildewood Parkway, so please follow the direction of traffic control personnel. Drivers may experience a brief delay and should remain alert for equipment, work crews, and changing traffic patterns.

Traffic control will be a collaborative effort between the St. Mary’s County Highways Division, Maryland State Highway Administration Department of Transportation, and the St. Mary’s County Sherriff’s Office.

If additional information is needed, call the county’s Department of Public Works at 301-475-4200, ext. 3531.