White Oak Parkway to Close for Repairs

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, October 31, 2019

White Oak Parkway in Wildewood to close 7-10 days for drainage pipe repair on or about Nov. 12, 2019



White Oak Parkway located approximately halfway between Wildewood Boulevard and Wildewood Parkway in California, will close on or about Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, for replacement of a drainage pipe.

For the duration of the project, only access to the residential entrances will be permitted. Through traffic will be prohibited. Changeable message signs and detour signs will be provided to route unfamiliar motorists around the closure. The road will be closed for seven to 10 days, weather dependent.

For additional information, contact the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works & Transportation at 301- 475-4200, or the St. Mary’s County public information officer at 301-475-4200, ext. 71340.