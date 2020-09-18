‘Water Taxi’ Painting Donated to Museum

St. Mary’s County artist Nicole Stewart has donated one of her paintings to the St. Clement’s Island Museum. The oil on canvas painting is titled “Water Taxi.”

Professionally framed and measuring 30 by 24 inches, the painting depicts the St. Clement’s Island Water Taxi with Capt. Jack Russell at the helm. This piece is an iconic representation of charter boating on the Potomac River in St. Mary’s County, and Mrs. Stewart has generously offered the painting to be sold as a fundraiser for the museum.

Mrs. Stewart has won numerous awards, including the prestigious Gilham Award (twice), for “best in show” in portraiture at The Art League at the Torpedo Factory in Alexandria, VA.

The painting is valued at $7,000. The St. Mary’s County Museum Division and Friends of St. Clement’s Island and Piney Point Museums have been inspired to use this substantial gift as a steppingstone to a new online fundraising auction for the Friends organization.

“We are so grateful to Nicole for her generous donation during a time when all of our usual fundraising events have been canceled because of the pandemic,” said Karen Stone, manager for the St. Mary’s County Museum Division.

“This would be an incredible piece of St. Mary’s County history to hang in a local business, office, or home, and we hope it will help replenish the sponsorship funds lost this year,” said Amber Puschinsky, fundraising coordinator for the Friends group.

On Friday, September 25, at 6 pm to Sunday, September 27, at 6 pm, the museum will be hosting an online auction via Facebook featuring fine arts and handcrafts, including Ms. Stewart’s painting.

Instructions for Bidding:

Each item will be individually posted to the St. Clement’s Island Facebook Page on Friday, September 25, at 6 pm.

Each item will have a minimum bid listed in the post.

Place your bid in the comment section.

All bid increases must be in $10 increments.

Check back frequently over the weekend to check and increase your bid.

Bidding will end at 6 pm Sunday, September 27.

If you are the winning bid, please provide your email address through Facebook Messenger or email Jayne.walsh@stmarysmd.com.

Winning bidders will receive an invoice to pay for your artwork with instructions for pickup.

Additional artwork for the auction from local artists includes Mary Lou Troutman, Laura Hammett, W.E. Stone Photography, George F. McWilliams, Justin and Kate Shirey, Patrick Ward, and Angela Wathen.