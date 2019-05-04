Volunteers Sought for County Boards

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, May 4, 2019 · Leave a Comment

If you’ve been looking for an opportunity to play a more active role in the community, here is your chance. The St. Mary’s County commissioners are asking all citizens interested in volunteering their time to the community to consider serving on a board, committee, or commission.

Detailed descriptions of the various boards and membership applications are available on the county’s website. All applications must include a resume and be submitted no later than Thursday, May 23, 2019.

County boards, committees, and commissions include:

Agriculture, Seafood and Forestry Commission

Airport Advisory Committee

Commission for Women

Commission on Aging

Commission on People with Disabilities

Commission on the Environment

Ethics Commission

Housing Authority Board of St. Mary’s County

Human Relations Commission

Social Service Board

Transportation Advisory Committee

The following vacancies have special requirements:

Building Code Board of Appeals – must have experience in the engineering, electrical, HVAC, or building industry

must have experience in the engineering, electrical, HVAC, or building industry Economic Development Commission – small business owner

Metropolitan Commission – must live in the 1st or 2nd and 9th districts

Plumbing Fuel Gas Board – must be a licensed plumber

Property Tax Assessment Appeal Board – applications must be completed on the Governor’s Appointments Office website

Sheriff’s Office Retirement Plan Board – financial background required

Youth Advisory Committee – must be 14

Interested citizens can download an application from the county’s website linked to above or call Diane Gleissner at 301-475-4200, ext. 71700 for more information.

For more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700