Volunteers Sought for County Boards
If you’ve been looking for an opportunity to play a more active role in the community, here is your chance. The St. Mary’s County commissioners are asking all citizens interested in volunteering their time to the community to consider serving on a board, committee, or commission.
Detailed descriptions of the various boards and membership applications are available on the county’s website. All applications must include a resume and be submitted no later than Thursday, May 23, 2019.
County boards, committees, and commissions include:
- Agriculture, Seafood and Forestry Commission
- Airport Advisory Committee
- Commission for Women
- Commission on Aging
- Commission on People with Disabilities
- Commission on the Environment
- Ethics Commission
- Housing Authority Board of St. Mary’s County
- Human Relations Commission
- Social Service Board
- Transportation Advisory Committee
The following vacancies have special requirements:
- Building Code Board of Appeals – must have experience in the engineering, electrical, HVAC, or building industry
- Economic Development Commission – small business owner
- Metropolitan Commission – must live in the 1st or 2nd and 9th districts
- Plumbing Fuel Gas Board – must be a licensed plumber
- Property Tax Assessment Appeal Board – applications must be completed on the Governor’s Appointments Office website
- Sheriff’s Office Retirement Plan Board – financial background required
- Youth Advisory Committee – must be 14
Interested citizens can download an application from the county’s website linked to above or call Diane Gleissner at 301-475-4200, ext. 71700 for more information.
For more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.
St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation
46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7
Lexington Park, MD 20653
301-863-7700