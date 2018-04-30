Volunteers Needed for Mission of Mercy

Volunteers are being sought for the Southern Maryland Mission of Mercy clinic to be held in Waldorf in July 2018. The clinic provides direct clinical dental and medical care, but volunteers of all kinds are needed. The event is being publicized by MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in its newsletter.

Clinical and medical volunteers will provide direct patient care, but general volunteers will monitor the patient line, check patients and volunteers in and out, provide technical help, and help visitors in general with hospitality. Dental students and hygienist students can volunteer to help with inventory and supply, patient registration, sterilization, and chair-side help.

Licensed professionals are needed to provide direct patient care. If you are licensed in the state of Maryland, you must submit your license information during registration for verification. If you are licensed outside of the state of Maryland, you will need to submit an Application for Temporary Volunteer Dentist’s License or an Application for Temporary Volunteer Dental Hygienist’s License.

The two-day Southern Maryland Mission of Mercy event is two days of adult dental clinics, provided by hundreds of volunteer dental professionals and staff. Patient lines will begin to form very early in the morning as hundreds of patients come in for care. Services are provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open at 6 am for the event, and then close several hours later as the facility fills up with patients, which are expected to total up at around 600 patients.

This year’s event is set for Friday and Saturday, July 27 and 28, 2018, at North Point High School at 2500 Davis Road in Waldorf.

Doors will open at 6 am on both clinic days for patients to register for screening and treatment.

