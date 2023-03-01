VADM Chebi’s Update to Local Defense Industry

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 · Leave a Comment

NAVAIR commander VADM Carl Chebi and Tom Rudowsky, deputy commander, will provide an update on NAE/NAVAIR’s North Stars: Capability, Affordability, Availability and “help needed” from industry. NAVAIR is seeking innovative ideas for delivering the capability the fleet needs, on time and at an affordable cost, according to The Patuxent Partnership.

9 to 10am Tuesday, March 21, 2023

SMART Building, University System of MD at Southern MD (USMSM)

44219 Airport Road California, MD

Registration is complimentary for all attendees. Registration for the update to the local defense industry can be made here.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.