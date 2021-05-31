May 31, 2021

Art & Lifestyle:

Vaccine Clinic Coming to Lex Park -

Monday, May 31, 2021

First Friday June 4 in Leonardtown -

Sunday, May 30, 2021

Camp D.A.R.E. Accepting Registrations -

Saturday, May 29, 2021

Memorial Day Schedule for St. Mary’s Govt. -

Friday, May 28, 2021

Vaccine Clinic Coming to Lex Park

Posted by on Monday, May 31, 2021 · Leave a Comment 

Vaccine Clinic

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be offered to residents of the Lexington Park/Great Mills area from 2 to 4 pm Wednesday, June 2, inside the East Run Medical Center across from Great Mills High School.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is already highly effective in preventing COVID-19 and you only need to receive one dose of this vaccine, MedStar Health reports. Getting vaccinated protects you and the people around you from serious virus-related illnesses.

Register for a vaccine by calling 301-475-6019.

East Run is at 45870 East Run Drive in Lexington Park.

Filed under Art & Lifestyle, Leader Features · Tagged with , , , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment