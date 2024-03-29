US Navy Keeps Shipping Lanes Open

The Patuxent Partnership/Association of Naval Aviation panel with the Maritime Patrol Association will present Maritime Patrol: Eyes and Ears of the Fleet.

Keynote speaker and moderator will be VADM Frank Morley, Principal Military Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Research, Development and Acquisition).

Panelists:

CAPT Erik Thomas, Perspective Program Manager, Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft (MPRA) Program, PMA-290

RDML Adam Kijek, Commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Group

CDRE David Frost, RAN, Australian Naval Attaché to the United States

CAPT Josh Guerre, Program Manager, Persistent Maritime Unmanned Aircraft Systems (PMA-262)

Tuesday, April 30, 2024 | 5 – 7pm

Pax River Naval Air Museum Flight Technology Hall

22165 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD

Check-in opens at 5pm; panel begins promptly at 5:30pm. This is an in-person event only.

Register in advance here.

From the days when sailors peered over the deck of their ships, to a time when unmanned aircraft patrol the seas, see how NAWCAD protects the sea lanes, in wartime and in peace. NAWCAD presents the video: Navy Maritime Surveillance: Past, Present & Future.

