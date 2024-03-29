US Navy Keeps Shipping Lanes Open
The Patuxent Partnership/Association of Naval Aviation panel with the Maritime Patrol Association will present Maritime Patrol: Eyes and Ears of the Fleet.
Keynote speaker and moderator will be VADM Frank Morley, Principal Military Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Research, Development and Acquisition).
Panelists:
- CAPT Erik Thomas, Perspective Program Manager, Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft (MPRA) Program, PMA-290
- RDML Adam Kijek, Commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Group
- CDRE David Frost, RAN, Australian Naval Attaché to the United States
- CAPT Josh Guerre, Program Manager, Persistent Maritime Unmanned Aircraft Systems (PMA-262)
Tuesday, April 30, 2024 | 5 – 7pm
Pax River Naval Air Museum Flight Technology Hall
22165 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD
Check-in opens at 5pm; panel begins promptly at 5:30pm. This is an in-person event only.
From the days when sailors peered over the deck of their ships, to a time when unmanned aircraft patrol the seas, see how NAWCAD protects the sea lanes, in wartime and in peace. NAWCAD presents the video: Navy Maritime Surveillance: Past, Present & Future.
About The Patuxent Partnership
The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.
To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.