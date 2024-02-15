US Blue Economy Topic of TPP Program

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Thursday, February 15, 2024 · Leave a Comment

Mark your calendar for The Patuxent Partnership‘s upcoming program February 28 with US Navy retired RDML Tim Gallaudet. His topic will be “US Blue Economy – How Southern Maryland Contributes To It.”

Wednesday, February 28 | 8:30 – 10am

University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland | Building 2 | Center Hall

44219 Airport Road, California, MD

RDML Gallaudet previously served as the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere within the US Department of Commerce. In this function, he fulfilled the role of Acting Under Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere and Acting Administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

During his time at NOAA, Mr. Gallaudet led the agency’s Blue Economy activities, aiming to advance marine transportation, sustainable seafood production, ocean exploration and mapping, and marine tourism. He directed NOAA’s support to the administration’s INDOPACOM-Pacific Strategy; oversaw NOAA’s Arctic research, operations, and engagement; and led the execution of the NOAA science and technology strategies for Artificial Intelligence, Uncrewed Systems, ‘Omics, Cloud, Data, and Citizen Science.

The free event is sponsored by Lockheed Martin.

Register here.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.