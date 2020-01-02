Upcoming Fairs Match Job Seekers With Employers

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, January 2, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Job fairs aim to bring together the area’s top employers — including defense and commercial companies, federal agencies, placement and staffing companies, colleges, and universities — with job seekers.

JobZone offers employers an opportunity for employers to meet qualified candidates face-to-face as well as access to resumes. A significant number of job candidates include professionals with a military-specific background and/or DoD advanced skills along with security clearances (Secret, Top Secret, up to Poly).

Upcoming JobZone events in the region include:

January 28, 2020 – NAS Patuxent River, Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall

– NAS Patuxent River, Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall January 30, 2020 – Joint Base Andrews Chiefs Group Job Fair, The Club At Andrews

For a complete list of JobZone fairs and to register click here.

Tips for job seekers

Bring enough resumes to hand out for all jobs which you feel you are qualified and would like to be considered for. JobZone cannot stress enough how important the presentation of a resume is as well as how it is written. In addition to the content, resume should be no more than two pages for your networking resume. Naturally, a federal resume will be up to five pages. Keep in mind most federal agencies request that you apply online for specific federal jobs. Generally a one to two-page resume is adequate for networking a job fair. For help in reviewing, revising, or preparing your resume, visit JobZone’s Resources page or call 434-263-5102 for referrals.

Dress for success. Military uniform is acceptable. If you do not have business suit, be sure to dress a step up from casual. A collared shirt is a must. Do not wear jeans or T-shirts. Be prepared to make the best impression.

Be prepared for the instant interview. Do your homework, look at the companies, federal agencies, and contractors that will be at the fair.