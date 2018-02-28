Trump’s Military Parade Tentatively Set for Veterans Day in DC

Pencil in Veterans Day in Washington, DC, for President Donald Trump’s proposed military parade, reports Military Times. But there’s still the question of how to pay for it. “When we talk about the options — the composition, the theme, the date, the location, the associated costs — all those are being looked at as part of the options that are being created,” said Pentagon spokesman Army Col. Rob Manning. “The funding stream is a line that [parade planners] would have to provide details on.”

Top Senate Armed Services Committee Republicans Roger Wicker (MS) and John McCain (AZ) introduced legislation covering a wide swath of Navy-suggested surface reforms developed from reports on the fatal collisions of two guided-missile destroyers, reports USNI.

Two senior officers of the Sasebo, Japan-based Amphibious Squadron 11 were fired Feb. 24, reports Navy Times, related to the mishandling of staff complaints of workplace harassment and a poor workplace environment.

A controversial corrections unit to help rehabilitate junior Marines is scheduled to open May 2 at Camp Hanson, Okinawa, reports Marine Times. The unit is for Marines who would be separated from the service for relative minor offense.

Saudi Arabia replaced several top military commanders in the latest overhaul of its traditional power centers, Bloomberg reports. The Saudi military heads a coalition that’s been struggling for almost three years to regain control of Yemen from rebel fighters with ties to Iran. That intervention is part of a more assertive regional policy pursued by King Salman since he ascended to the throne three years ago.

Now that the Islamic State has fallen in Iraq and Syria, nations are worried about those among the 40,000 fighters returning to their home countries, reports The Washington Post. A study by the Soufan Center and the Global Strategy Network has tracked 5,600 fighters who have returned to their home countries.

An 18-year-old Marine, who graduated high school less than a year ago, was back near his hometown, Salisbury, MD, recruiting for the corps when he died in a single-vehicle crash, reports Delmarva Now.

Submarines will be robotic in the future. War is Boring reports, UUVs could shake modern anti-submarine warfare to its core.

The Supreme Court will not enter the dispute concerning the Deferred Action for Children for now, reports CNN, meaning participants will still be able to renew their status. The action by the court, submitted without comment from the justices, is not a ruling on the merits of the DACA program or on the Trump administration’s effort to end it. The structural work for the Navy’s next Ford-class aircraft carrier, the John F. Kennedy, is now 70 percent complete, reports Navy Times. The Kennedy, like the most recently manufactured aircraft carriers, is being built in stages of large, completely outfitted sections at the Newport News Shipyard. Contracts: Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, has been awarded a $25,400,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the sustainment of the Automated Logistics Management Support system. The contract provides for the software maintenance and minor modification required to support global supply chain management for supported C2ISR weapon systems. Work will performed in Warner Robins, Georgia; and Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, and is expected to be complete by Feb. 28, 2023. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia is the contracting activity (FA8555-18-D-0002). BAE Systems Information Solutions Inc., McLean, Virginia, was awarded a $50,498,433 modification (P00014) to contract W911W4-16-C-0008 for intelligence-related services in support of U.S. Forces-Afghanistan. Work will be performed in Afghanistan, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 27, 2018. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $15,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Warren, Michigan, is the contracting activity. Six3 Intelligence Solutions Inc., McLean, Virginia, was awarded a $35,000,000 modification (P00016) to contract W911W4-16-C-0006 for intelligence-related services in support of U.S. Forces-Afghanistan. Work will be performed in Afghanistan, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 27, 2018. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $35,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Warren, Michigan, is the contracting activity. IBM Corp., Bethesda, Maryland, was awarded a $20,691,699 firm-fixed-price contract to provide sustainment support for the GoArmyEd system. One bid was solicited with one received. Work will be performed in Fort Knox, Kentucky, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2021. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $14,752,178 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W52P1J-18-C-4000). Cottrell Contracting Corp., Chesapeake, Virginia, was awarded a $7,920,800 firm-fixed-price contract for dredging and sand stockpiling at Poplar Island. Bids were solicited via the Internet with seven received. Work will be performed in Tilghman, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 28, 2019. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $7,920,800 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W912DR-18-C-0009)

