Troops More Vulnerable to Data Breach Fallout?

Posted by Java Joe on Monday, September 18, 2017

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the Internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

Active-duty service members are among the 143 million Americans affected by the Equifax data breach and might be more vulnerable to its potential fallout, reports Military Times. “Since active-duty service members frequently move due to Permanent Change of Station orders, this can make it even harder to quickly learn if they’ve had their identities stolen,” says Rohit Chopra of the Consumer Federation of America.

The USS Abraham Lincoln nuclear-powered aircraft carrier has conducted at-sea F-35C Lightning II multirole fighter jet testing aboard its flight deck, reports naval-technology.com, with the Grim Reapers of the Strike Fighter Squadron 101 from Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.

North Korea has threatened to use nuclear weapons to “sink” Japan and reduce the US to “ashes and darkness” for supporting a UN Security Council resolution and sanctions over its latest nuclear test, Reuters reports. A Japanese government spokesman described North Korea’s statement as “extremely provocative and egregious,” adding “it is something that markedly heightens regional tension and is absolutely unacceptable,” reports The Guardian.

DefSec James Mattis’ message during a speech at Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota last week was that America is a mature nuclear power not intimidated by threats from an upstart North Korean leader who flaunts his emerging nuclear muscle, ABC News reports.

The US State Department intends to sell up to 18 F/A-18 fighter jets to Canada, worth approximately $5.23 billion overall, reports CNN. The deal includes 10 F/A-18E and eight F/A-18F Super Hornet aircraft as well as supporting equipment and armaments for the jets.

The US Marine Corps is equipping infantry units with small unmanned aircraft systems quadcopters to bring greater situational awareness to troops on the ground, Quantico Sentry reports.

FOX5 Las Vegas reports that it might be years before more information is released on what caused the crash or the type of aircraft Lt. Col. Eric Schultz was testing during a training mission last week at Nellis Air Force Base. Lt. Col. Schultz died in the crash. The military has said the type of plane and the mission are “classified.”

Recruiters say that new recruits no longer enlist for military service because of Sept. 11, Army Times reports. they say the opportunity for travel and the ability to pay for school is more often the reason.

Lockheed Martin officials said the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency has given Congress formal notification of a proposed deal to build 19 F-16 fighter jets in Greenville, SC, reports Fox Carolina.

The Australian army is investing billions of dollars to modernize the force, National Defense reports. It is looking at new technology such as combat vehicles and communication equipment.

The Navy christened its newest America-class amphibious assault ship, the USS Tripoli, in a ceremony last week in Pascagoula, Mississippi, reports EIN News.

Defense One reports the White House blocked a $1.3 billion plan to sell an Oregon-based semiconductor company to a Chinese equity firm, citing possible technology risks to national security.

The Pentagram introduces Capt. Christopher Cox, NAS Pax River’s incoming executive officer. He graduated from the US Naval Academy in 1995 with a degree in marine engineering. He went on to flight school and was winged as a naval flight officer in 1997.

DaVita Inc. is hoping to hire hundreds of veterans in the coming months and is guaranteeing interviews to former service members across the country, reports Army Times. Vets looking for jobs in health care, business, social work, and other fields can interview in person at one of DaVita’s eight business offices or over the phone for jobs with the company’s subsidiary, DaVita Kidney Care.

Contracts:

Systems Application and Technologies Inc., Largo, Maryland, is being awarded $20,455,624 for modification P00031 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00421-15-C-0036) to exercise an option for continued support services to the Naval Air Systems Command’s Air Vehicle Modification and Instrumentation Department. Services include support for the designing, developing, procuring, building, installing, testing and evaluating, calibrating, modifying, operating and maintaining instrumentation on aircraft and engines for the Navy and other government and commercial customers. Work will be performed at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland (95 percent); China Lake, California (2.5 percent) and Point Mugu, California (2.5 percent); and is expected to be completed in September 2018. Fiscal 2017 working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $503,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services Inc., Rockville, Maryland, is being awarded $63,627,650 for cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification P00008 to a previously awarded contract (N00030-17-C-0001) to provide services for the US and United Kingdom Trident II D5 strategic weapon system programs, US SSGN attack weapon systems, nuclear weapon surety, and future concepts. Work will be performed at Rockville, Maryland (70.3 percent); Washington, District of Columbia (14.33 percent); Kings Bay, Georgia (5.1 percent); Silverdale, Washington (2.7 percent); Norfolk, Virginia (1.5 percent); San Diego, California (1.5 percent); Alexandria, Virginia (1.1 percent); Barrow, United Kingdom (1.1 percent); Ocala, Florida (0.20 percent); Ball Ground, Georgia (0.20 percent); Saint Mary’s, Georgia (0.2 percent); Pittsfield, Massachusetts (0.17 percent); Montgomery Village, Maryland (0.15 percent); Thurmont, Maryland (0.15 percent); Buffalo, New York (0.15 percent); New Lebanon, New York (0.15 percent); New Paris, Ohio (0.15percent); Downington, Pennsylvania (0.15 percent); Wexford, Pennsylvania (0.15 percent); Alton, Virginia (0.15 percent); Springfield, Virginia (0.15 percent); Vienna, Virginia (0.15 percent); and Baltimore, Maryland (0.10 percent). Work is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2018. Subject to the availability of funding, fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance(Navy) contract funds in the amount of $40,795,307; United Kingdom funds in the amount of $12,513,012; and fiscal 2018 research development test and evaluation (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $10,319,331 will be obligated on this award. No contract funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was a sole-source acquisition in accordance with 10 US Code 2304(c)(1) and (4). Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00030-17-C-0001).

SNA International LLC, Alexandria, Virginia, has been awarded a $110,000,000 hybrid contract (cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) for scientific, technical, administrative, and logistical support services for the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System. Bids were solicited via the Internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 14, 2022. US Army Medical Command, US Medical Research Activity, Fort Detrick, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W81XWH-17-D-0034).

Cutter Lumber Products, Livermore, California, (SPE8EF-17-D-0002); Treen Box & Pallet Inc., Bensalem, Pennsylvania, (SPE8EF-17-D-0003); and Berry Industrial Group Inc., Nyack, New York (SPE8EF-17-D-0004), are sharing a maximum $45,000,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract for wood pallets. These are two-year base contracts with three one-year option periods. This was a competitive acquisition with eight responses received. Locations of performance are Idaho, Arkansas, California, Pennsylvania, Washington, Alabama, North Carolina, Virginia, and Georgia, with a Sept. 13, 2019, performance completion date. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2017 through 2019 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Verizon Federal Inc., Ashburn, Virginia, is being awarded a $23,080,816 a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for integrated, switched voice and data telecommunications services, maintenance, and service responsibilities in support of Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Atlantic. The contract will include a 60-month ordering period. Work will be performed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (67 percent); and Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania (33 percent), and the ordering period of the contract is expected to be completed by September 2022. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds (Navy) in the amount of $25,000 will be obligated at the time of award, subject to the availability of funds, to fund the contract’s minimum amount, and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with the solicitation posted to the Federal Business Opportunities website, with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Contracting Department, Philadelphia Office, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00189-17-D-Z049).

Dills Architects, Virginia Beach, Virginia, is being awarded a maximum amount $10,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity architect-engineering contract for multiple-discipline architect-engineering services in the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic area of responsibility (AOR), located primarily at Norfolk Naval Shipyard; Naval Weapons Station Yorktown; and Naval Medical Center Portsmouth. The work to be performed provides for architect-engineering and engineering services including plans, specifications, preparation of requests for proposals for design/build and design/bid/build projects, cost estimates, hazardous material identification, analysis of environmental constraints, energy computation, facilities planning, life safety code studies, interior space planning/design, sustainable engineering design practices, anti-terrorism/force protection analysis, and construction inspection and engineering consultation services during construction. Work may also include engineering services for the study and design of new construction, renovation, repair, replacement, demolition, alteration and improvement for civil projects (site work, paving, landscaping, communications, fire protection, energy conservation systems, and utilities). Work will be performed in Portsmouth, Virginia (30 percent); Yorktown, Virginia (25 percent); Norfolk, Virginia (20 percent); Virginia Beach, Virginia (20 percent); and other facilities within the NAVFAC Atlantic AOR (5 percent). The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months with an expected completion date of September 2022. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $5,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by operation and maintenance (Navy). This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website, with 27 proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N40085-17-D-0347).

Invincea Labs LLC, Arlington, Virginia, has been awarded a $20,517,535 cost-plus-fixed-fee completion modification to previously awarded contract for software and hardware. This contract modification is to include additional tasks to expand and tailor the capabilities of the Plan X platform to meet specific defensive cyber operations capabilities for the Army. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 21, 2018. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test, and evaluation funds are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, New York, is the contracting activity (FA8750-13-0198).

Trace Systems Inc., Vienna, Virginia, has been awarded a $49,392,866 firm-fixed-price foreign military sales (Iraq) contract to support Iraq’s Very Small Aperture Terminal Network. One bid was solicited, with one bid received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 14, 2022. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W91CRB-17-D-5005).

AT&T Corp., Oakton, Virginia, has been awarded a $35,796,074 firm-fixed-price contract to provide integrated voice, video, instant messaging/chat, presence, and screen sharing. Bids were solicited via the Internet with seven received. Work will be performed in Oakton, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 14, 2022. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $35,796,074 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W52P1J-17-C-0041).

Four Tribes Construction Services,* Gaithersburg, Maryland, was awarded a $12,500,000 firm-fixed-price contract for road repairs to Ord and Weitzel Drive. Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of March 29, 2019. Fiscal 2017 military construction funds in the amount of $12,500,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W91236-17-C-0019).

Leidos, Reston, Virginia, has been awarded an $8,811,831 modification (P00018) to contract W909MY-15-C-0031 for operations and maintenance of the Aerial Optical Change Detection system. Work will be performed in Bridgewater, Virginia; and Bagram, Afghanistan, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 25, 2018. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $8,811,831 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Vetegrity LLC, Annapolis, Maryland, is awarded a competitive single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for computer aided drafting and engineering support. The face value of this action is $26,975,678 (contract ceiling). The minimum guarantee of $500,000 will be satisfied through the issuance of subsequent task orders. Performance will be at Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Headquarters; and Denver locations with incidental performance at other DISA locations worldwide. Proposals were solicited through the Federal Business Opportunities website and two proposals were received. The ordering period for the contract includes a base year of Sept. 15, 2017 – Sept. 14, 2018, and four option years that follow consecutively through Sept. 14, 2022. The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity (HC1028-17-D-0007).

Leidos, Inc., Reston, Virginia, has been awarded a $23,541,635 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for research and development. The threat warning and integrated survivability technology contract will provide for applied and advanced research and development to develop and demonstrate prototype advanced integrated threat warning systems while advancing electro-optical test and developmental risk reduction methodologies. The location of performance is Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 16, 2022. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and one offer was received. Fiscal 2017 research and development funds in the amount of $1,027,000 are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8650-17-C-1039). Awarded Sept. 14, 2017

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. Information Systems, Chantilly, Virginia; and Redondo Beach, California, has been awarded a $22,646,425 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification (P00058) to previously awarded contract for the re-baseline of interim contract support for the enhanced polar system control and planning segment. The contract modification is in support of system level testing leading to an initial operational capability and includes test support, cybersecurity enhancements, information assurance support, and security technical implementation guide updates. Work will be performed in Redondo Beach, California, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 15, 2018. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $10,100,000 were previously obligated. Space and Missile Systems Center, Military Satellite Communications Directorate, Los Angeles Air Force Base, El Segundo, California, is the contracting activity (FA8808-13-C-0001).

New Age Protection, Springfield, Virginia, was awarded a labor hour contract with a maximum ceiling value of $23,507,236 to provide access control program management support services to Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA). The contract will ensure accountability measures are established for vehicle, personnel and property entering and departing DIA facilities. Work is to be performed in the national capital region with an expected completion date of Jan. 31, 2021. This was a competitive small business (8a) acquisition, and five offers were received. The Virginia Contracting Activity, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Deloitte & Touche LLP, Alexandria, Virginia, has been awarded a not to exceed $9,099,881 modification, P00006 to previously awarded HQ0423-16-F-0038, for reconciliation and financial services support for the Defense Finance and Accounting Service. This modification exercises option year 2 with a period of performance of Oct. 1, 2017 through Sept. 30, 2018. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $20,246,268 from $11,146,387. Work will be performed at DFAS sites in Indianapolis, Indiana; Cleveland, Ohio; and Columbus, Ohio, with an expected completion date of Sept. 30, 2018. Defense-wide working capital funds in the amount of $9,099,881 are being obligated at time of award, subject to the availability of Fiscal 2018 funds. The Defense Finance and Accounting Service in Columbus, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics-Ots Inc., Williston, Vermont, has been awarded a $24,075,990 modification (P00069) to contract W31P4Q-14-C-0154 for Hydra rockets: M274 – 10,224; M257 – 1,690; M278 – 4,916; M229 – 195; M151 – 8,832; and Mk66 – 7,068. Work will be performed in Williston, Vermont, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2017. Fiscal 2010, 2015, 2016 and 2017 other procurement (Army); aircraft procurement (Army); foreign military sales; and other funds in the combined amount of $24,075,990 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

