TPP to Host Special Awards Reception for Science Fair Winners

The Patuxent Partnership and the local chapter of International Council on Systems Engineering will host the St. Mary’s County Science & Engineering special awards reception honoring the student TPP and INCOSE award winners. The reception will be held from 5:30 to 7pm February 15.

Registration for the reception at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum at 22156 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park is now open. Click here.

Advance registration is requested to manage catering and seating. A $5 donation (at the door) is requested to help cover the cost of refreshments. Donation is not required for award recipients and their parents.

Light hors d’oeuvres will be served.

The following winners will be honored:

Aerospace / Mechanical Award

Junior Division: Allison Harmon, “The Pull in Chair”

Biological Sciences Award

Senior Division: Siulina Shick, “Tackling Climate Change with Tea Decay”

Junior Division: Claire Haley, “Classical, Does it Help?”

Iris Huang, “Life’s Too Short for Traffic”

Environmental Sciences Award

Senior Division: Aarav Sharma, “Sticky Styrofoam”

David Standish, “Monitoring Floating Ecosystem”

Junior Division: Jane Venendaal, “Farming for Climate Change”

Materials Science

Senior Division: Ava Cotroneo, “ArmadilloSkin – The Bulletproof Backpack Insert”

Honorable Mentions

Jacob Jeffers, “Using 3D Printing for Diabetes” (Junior Division)

Natalie Stevens, “A Brush with Bacteria!” (Junior Division)

Analiese Wiesen, “Reusing Grey Water” (Junior Division)

INCOSE Awards

Senior Division: Brianna Rourke, “The Freedom Project” (1st place)

Owen Sutor, “Safe Sleep” (2nd place)

David Standish, “Monitoring Floating Ecosystem” (3rd place)

Junior Division: Diana Wyman, “Simply Solar Sports Chair” (1st place)

Vivian Carey, “Vitamin D for Dancers” (2nd place)

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

