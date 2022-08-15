TPP to Host Panel on Cyber Challenges

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Monday, August 15, 2022 · Leave a Comment

The Patuxent Partnership will host “Cyber Challenges: Workforce and Data Security and How it Affects You” from 9 to 11 am Wednesday, August 31.

Hear from:

RADM Shane Gahagan, PEO-T

RADM Sandy Daniels, USN (retired), Space and STRATCOM

Joe Billingsley, founder of the Military Cyber Professionals Association

Chris Cleary, principal cyber adviser for the Department of the Navy

Heather McMahon, former senior director of the Presidents Intelligence Advisory Board

The event will be held at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland Building 2 Center Hall at 44219 Airport Road in California.

Register here.

TPP wishes to thank sponsor MIL.

About the Speakers

Joe Billingsley is the founder and chairman of the Military Cyber Professionals Association, director of strategic engagement at the National Defense University College of Information and Cyberspace, adjunct professor at the Institute of World Politics, creator of the National Service Panel at the DEF CON hacker conference, and special adviser of the peer-reviewed journal Military Cyber Affairs.

Chris Cleary was named the Department of the Navy Chief Principal Cyber Advisor in November 2020. In this role, he is responsible for advising the Secretary of the Navy, Chief of Naval Operations, and Commandant of the Marine Corps and implementing the Department of Defense Cyber Strategy within the Department of the Navy.

Heather McMahon is a former Senior Defense Intelligence Executive, counterintelligence expert, and seasoned combat leader. She recently served in the White House as senior director at the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board, advising on national security, counterintelligence, human intelligence, insider threat, critical technology protection, supply chain risk management and industrial security. She is currently a visiting professor at UMD’s Applied Research Lab for Intelligence and Security.

RADM Shane Gahagan assumed his current position as Program Executive Officer for Tactical Aircraft Programs, PEO(T), in September 2018. His previous assignment was as commander, Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division and assistant commander for Research and Engineering, Naval Air Systems Command.

RADM Sandy Daniels, USN (retired), currently serves as outside director of Safran Data Systems Inc. and an independent consultant as part of Outreach Team for the C2 Operations in Denied Operations project. Former commander of the Patrol and Reconnaissance Group; Senior Advisor for Space, USN Headquarters; and Deputy Commander, Joint Functional Component for Space, US Strategic Command.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.