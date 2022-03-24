TPP Seeks Member of Yr. Nominees

Nominations are open for The Patuxent Partnership Member of the Year Award.

TPP’s Member of the Year Award recognizes a corporate member that best exemplifies outstanding leadership, community support, and commitment to the economic growth and development of Southern Maryland. The award is presented at The Patuxent Partnership’s annual members dinner in May at Historic St. Mary’s City.

To be considered for the award, members must demonstrate strength in business performance, employee culture, community affairs, and volunteer activities. Nominees must be members in good standing for a minimum of one year. Nominations are due Monday, April 5, at 11:59 pm.

The nomination form can be found online here. (Note: Word document will download when you click on link.)

Previous winners include Whitney, Bradley & Brown Inc. (WBB), Naval Systems Inc. (NSI), Aviation Systems Engineering Company, Raytheon, HTii, Northrop Grumman Corporation, AVIAN LLC, and Lockheed Martin.

For more information, contact Jennifer Brown at [email protected] or 301-866-1739, ext. 318.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

