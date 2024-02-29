TPP Presents My Women’s History with Leslie Taylor

Please join The Patuxent Partnership to celebrate Women’s History Month. TPP will be hearing remarks from Leslie Taylor, previously the vice commander of the Naval Air Systems Command at NAS Patuxent River.

Wednesday, March 13, 2024 | 8:30 – 10am

University System of Maryland at Southern MD | Building 2 | Center Hall

44219 Airport Road, California, MD

Register here.

Check-in and networking will begin at 8am. Walk-ins are welcome.

This is an in-person event only.

An MIL employee and small business owner, Ms. Taylor provides consulting services in technical leadership, test and evaluation, warfighter capabilities integration, training, classroom instruction, and mentoring.

She joined MIL Corporation’s Rapid Engineering and Prototyping Solutions Sector as a Vice President and Strategic Advisor in April 2023, supporting business operations with direct services to MIL customers. She also assists leadership with developing and executing the Defense Business Unit’s strategic growth plan.

Ms. Taylor retired as vice commander of NAVAIR in January 2022. NAVAIR supports naval aviation customers in research, development, engineering, T&E, acquisition, and in-service support. She facilitated critical decisions among flag officers and senior executives, oversaw fleet force advisors in optimizing investments to advance operational capabilities, and led the safety team.

In April 2015, Ms. Taylor was selected as Executive Director of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, leading over 10,000 employees in executing the mission effectively, safely, and efficiently, and served as deputy assistant commander for T&E responsible for the implementation of policies arising from the offices of the commander, vice commander, and deputy commander.

Ms. Taylor was selected to the Senior Executive Service in 2008 as Director, Flight Test Engineering, leading over 900 flight test engineers across five geographic sites.

Ms. Taylor received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the West Virginia Institute of Technology and a master’s in engineering management from the Florida Institute of Technology. She is an adjunct instructor at the St. Mary’s College of Maryland and a certified Diversity and Inclusion executive from Cornell University.

Her awards include the Presidential Rank Award for Meritorious Executive, the Department of Navy Superior Civilian Service Award, the Department of Defense Meritorious Civilian Service Award, and the Excellence in Federal Career Bronze Award for Supervisors.

