Time to Hit the First Landing Wine Trail

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, April 11, 2024 · Leave a Comment

St. Clement’s Island Museum will host St. Mary’s County wineries, as well as local crafters and artisans, for the annual First Landing Wine & Arts Festival from 10am to 5pm Saturday, April 13, 2024.

For the fourth year, community members and visitors are invited to enjoy a day of fun on the waterfront lawn of the museum. Attendees can purchase locally grown and produced wine by the glass or bottle from the Port of Leonardtown Winery, Corteau Vineyards, and Xella Winery & Vineyard. Guests can also enjoy food trucks, including Farm. Fork. Soul and the Salted Scoop; and live music featuring Joe Parsons; or browse locally crafted items and art; take part in family and kids’ activities; and more on the scenic shores of the Potomac River.

Visitors are encouraged to learn the story of the first landing and the beginnings of Maryland in the museum or to take a water taxi boat ride over to the St. Clement’s Island State Park to explore the site where the original “First Landing” took place in 1634.

Event admission is free for all guests. There will be various costs for wine, food, museum admission, water taxi rides, and vendor purchases.

St. Clement’s Island Museum is at 38370 Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point.

Call 301-769-2222 or visit Facebook.com/SCIMuseum for more information about the event.