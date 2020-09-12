Three Local Women Selected as State Sheroes

Three St. Mary’s County women — Dr. Janice Walthour, Marcia Greenberg, and Wrenn Heisler — were featured in the Parade of 100 Maryland Sheroes, part of the Maryland Commission for Women’s Centennial Summit commemorating the passage of the 19th Amendment giving women in this country the right to vote.

In addition to the Sheroes Parade, speakers at the summit included Mrs. Yumi Hogan, Hon. Adrianne Jones, Hon. Mary Ellen Barbera, Hon. Lourdes Padilla, as well as Chair Yun Jung Yang, Esq. and many others.

Dr. Janice Walthour, nominated by the St. Mary’s County Commission for Women, was selected for her leadership in the NAACP and for her work in for racial equity in education.

Wrenn Heisler and Marcia Greenberg were nominated by several members of I Am St. Mary’s, Democratic Women of St. Mary’s.

Ms. Heisler, a community organizer, was nominated for her work for a homeless tent park during the pandemic and a local Black Lives Matter march.

Marcia Greenberg was nominated for her work on the Steering Committee for the Campaign for a Community Center and advocacy for our county youth.

Two lively panel discussions focused on women striving for equity. The History Panel explored the legacy of women’s suffrage in the state of Maryland and a Leadership Panel discussed women’s leadership and the intersectionality of gender and race in times of crisis.

Replays of the summit are available here on the Maryland Women’s Commission website.