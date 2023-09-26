The Patuxent Partnership in the AUVSI Spotlight

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 · Leave a Comment

The Patuxent Partnership has been featured in the recent AUVSI Member Highlight.

The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International, or AUVSI, the world’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of uncrewed systems and robotics, represents corporations and professionals from more than 60 countries involved in industry, government and academia. AUVSI members work in the defense, civil and commercial markets.

“AUVSI membership provides the current industry information needed to conduct our events and outreach,” Bonnie Green, TPP executive director said. “TPP supports naval aviation at Pax River through programs and events, as well as through our Education Partnership Agreement and Partnership Intermediary Agreement we have with Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD). AUVSI membership gives us up-to-date information, which we use and share with our members.”

TPP’s numerous contributions over the past few years that are moving the community and industry forward were noted.

“We received an award from the [Maryland] Department of Labor for our Tech Jobs Rule program,” Ms. Green said. This program is an initiative that provides paid apprenticeships to high school students interested in manufacturing, business operations, STEM fields, and other programs offered at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career & Technology Center in St. Mary’s County Public Schools. The program also recently received the Small Community Award for Economic Development Programs by the Maryland Economic Development Association for its effects on the local community.

Read the entire spotlight here.

AUVSI membership is open to all types of uncrewed systems and robotics companies and professionals serving the industry. If you want to have access to the innovative resources that will help you gain the competitive edge in this fast-paced and continually evolving industry, then AUVSI membership is a must. Members take advantage of numerous opportunities to get connected, get informed and get involved all year long.

In Maryland, the AUVSI Seafarer Chapter serves as a regional focal point and clearinghouse for UAV and unmanned systems matters of interest.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.