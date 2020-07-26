Terrell Wins Scholarship Toward Tuskegee U

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Sunday, July 26, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Nazir S. Terrell and Barbara Ives, president of the AFCEA Southern Maryland chapter

AFCEA, formerly called the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association, presented a $1,000 scholarship check to Nazir S. Terrell toward his freshman year at Tuskegee University and a one-year membership to AFCEA International.

AFCEA sponsors scholarship programs to promote and foster learning and interest in communications, electronics, computer science, cybersecurity, network technologies and securities, and electrical engineering. AFCEA’s Southern Maryland chapter provides scholarships for high school students pursuing an advanced degree in its mission-focused areas of interest.

Scholarship awards are based on academic achievement, extra-curricular and community/civic activities, community service, essay responses, and letters of recommendation.

This year’s awardee is Nazir S. Terrell. Nazir is an accomplished and determined student with an interest in cybersecurity and computer science. Most notably, Nazir was the second in command in the Great Mills High School ROTC unit exhibiting outstanding leadership abilities and drill skills.

Additionally, Nazir competed in the Cyber Patriot ROTC computer competitions and placed in the top echelon. He was unanimously selected by AFCEA’s Board of Directors as this year’s selectee.

“We are happy to formally recognize and acknowledge Nazir as the 2020 AFCEA Chapter 249 Scholarship awardee,” said Barbara Ives, president of AFCEA Southern Maryland Chapter. “Congratulations!”