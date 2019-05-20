Tensions Escalating in Persian Gulf

Saudi Arabia is accusing Tehran of being behind a drone strike that shut down an oil pipeline in the kingdom, reports Military Times, and a newspaper close to the palace called for the US to launch strikes on Iran, raising the specter of escalating tensions as the US boosts its military presence in the Persian Gulf. Reuters reports that the Saudis say they do not want war and are not seeking it. The Hill reports that the US Federal Aviation Administration has warned commercial airlines about flying in that region.

President Donald Trump hopes the US is not headed to war with Iran, reports The Associated Press. This comes amid fears that two of his top advisers could be angling for such a conflict. Mr. Trump has said he hopes the US and Iran can begin talks.

Fox News reports the USS Abraham Lincoln is now in the northern Arabian Sea with dozens of F-18s on the carrier.

The US Coast Guard cutter Bertholf, on loan to the Navy’s 7th Fleet, joined the Philippine coast guard for training in the South China Sea, reports Stars and Stripes. The exercise marks at least the third time in the past few months that Philippine and US maritime forces have operated together in the area.

An F-16 fighter jet crashed at March Reserve Air Force Base in California on Thursday, hitting a warehouse located right by the runway, reports Los Angeles Times. CBS News reports five injuries on the ground. The pilot ejected from the plan and was taken to a hospital.

The USS John C. Stennis has arrived back in Norfolk, reports Navy Times. What’s next for the aircraft carrier?

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said talks set to begin this week on the federal budget are likely to falter as the fight over border wall funding continues, reports MSN News. “You ask me where this thing is going to fall apart again, it’s over the wall,” he said.

If Acting DefSec Patrick Shanahan gets the job permanently, two of the top Pentagon jobs will remain unchanged, reports Breaking Defense. Current acting Chief of Staff Eric Chewning will keep his job and David Norquist is set be nominated to become the next deputy defense secretary, according to the report.

The Tester reports that the mystery surrounding an old downed naval aircraft discovered last fall has been solved. Details came to light after an Eastern Shore television station aired a story about its “mysterious discovery.”

A Massachusetts 13-year-old was named the 2019 Raytheon MATHCOUNTS national champion, reports Yahoo! Finance. Daniel Mai won the contest by answering this question: “What is the quotient of 5040 divided by the product of its unique prime factors?”

West Point will graduate its largest class of African-American women later this month, reports The Philadelphia Tribune. The comes just a year after Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams became the first black officer to assume command at the 216-year-old academy, and Simone Askew became the first black woman to lead the cadets corps.

SpaceX scrubbed the launch of 60 Starlink spacecraft Thursday night, saying it wants to update software and perform more checks, reports space.com. It will probably be another week before a launch.

Contracts:

Greenfield Engineering Corp., Leonardtown, Maryland, is awarded an $82,843,546 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for services for the design, development, manufacture, integration, update and test of avionics systems from inception to disposal. In addition, this contract provides for the development and fabrication of hardware kits for integration on aircraft, including commercial-off-the-shelf and contractor-designed and fabricated components. These services are in support of the Naval Air Systems Command’s Avionics, Sensors, and Electronic Warfare Department (AIR-4.5). Work will be performed at the Naval Air Station, Patuxent River, Maryland (90 percent); and Leonardtown, Maryland (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2024. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual task and delivery orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals under a 100 percent small business set-aside; one offer was received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0042119D0024).

The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (JHU/APL), Laurel, Maryland, is awarded a $2,351,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, contract ceiling increase modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-13-D-6400) for research, development, engineering, and test and evaluation for programs throughout the Department of Defense (DoD). Funds are obligated on individual task orders for efforts that fall within the core competency areas. Funds from program offices throughout the DoD may be obligated on individual task orders for efforts that fall within the core competency areas. The thematic areas of research, development, and engineering include, but are not limited to, missiles, radar, sonar, space, undersea warfare, command, control and communication (C3), anti-air warfare, strike warfare, information warfare, complex combat systems and the characteristics and limitations unique to the operating environment of DoD systems. Program offices throughout DoD may provide multiple appropriation types for use throughout contract performance. No funds are guaranteed by the award of this contract; this contracting action merely establishes a potential ceiling value. The new maximum ceiling amount for the contract is $7,117,557,632 for research and development in the core competency areas approved for JHU/APL by DoD which include: strategic systems test and evaluation; submarine security and survivability; space science and engineering; combat systems and guided missiles; theater air defense and power projection; and information technology (C4ISR/IO); simulation, modeling, and operations analysis. No funds are obligated or guaranteed by the award of this ceiling increase. Work will be performed in Laurel, Maryland, and is expected to be complete by September 2022. This contract action is awarded pursuant to 10 US Code 2304 (c) (3), as implemented in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-3; industrial mobilization; engineering, developmental, or research capability; or expert services. The capabilities developed and provided by JHU/APL in the DoD-approved core competencies listed above are determined to be essential to support a variety of DoD programs managed by different technical sponsor organizations. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-13-D-6400).

Corps Solutions, Stafford, Virginia, is awarded a firm-fixed-price task order M67854-19-F-7886 with a total value of $18,543,043 under a previously awarded contract (M67854-19-D-7872) to provide support services for the Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Support Service, Battle Simulation Center/Combined Arms Staff Training Facilities. Support services will include delivering instruction; supporting live, virtual, and constructive training events; providing modeling and simulation system operations; developing and modifying training curricula; and maintaining networks and information technology equipment. Training will support a number of military systems designed to train Marines in a virtual environment. The place of performance for this task order is Quantico, Virginia, with the work expected to be completed by December 2021. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $2,732,422 will be obligated to incrementally fund the task order, and these funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This order was competitively awarded under a multiple award task order contract. The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Cape Environmental Management Inc., Norcross, Georgia (W9128F-19-D-0012); Bay West LLC, St. Paul, Minnesota (W9128F-19-D-0015); Hydrogeologic Inc., Reston, Virginia (W9128F-19-D-0016); FPM Remediations Inc., Oneida, New York (W9128F-19-D-0013); EA Engineering, Science and Technology Inc. PBD, Hunt Valley, Maryland (W9128F-19-D-0014); Bearing Sea Environmental LLC, Anchorage, Alaska (W9128F-19-D-0043); Engineering Remediation Resources Group, Martinez, California (W9128F-19-D-0011); Tidewater USA JV, Elkridge, Maryland (W9128F-19-D-0033); TLI Solutions Inc., Chantilly, Virginia (W9128F-19-D-0017); and Oneida Total Integrated Enterprises LLC, Milwaukee, Wisconsin (W9128F-19-D-0032), will compete for each order of the $120,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for environmental remediation services with the Military Munitions Response Program. Bids were solicited via the internet with 21 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 16, 2024. US Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha, Nebraska, is the contracting activity.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. LLC Oak Brook, Illinois, was awarded a $22,642,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the Virginia Beach Hurricane Protection Project. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Virginia Beach, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 3, 2020. Fiscal 2019 civil works and other funds in the amount of $22,642,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W91236-19-C-0016).

Actionable Solutions Group LLC (ASG), Alexandria, Virginia, was awarded a maximum $240,658,061 single award contract (H92402-19-C-0006) with a base year and four one-year options to provide intelligence analyst support to US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $2,500 are being obligated at time of award. The work will be performed at multiple geographic locations both inside and outside the continental US, and will continue through fiscal 2024. This contract was awarded competitively as a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business set aside with 14 proposals received. USSOCOM headquarters, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Aero Dynamix Inc., Euless, Texas (FA8615-19-D-6071); Arrowhead Global LLC, Clearwater, Florida (FA8615-19-D-6072); ATI Engineering Services LLC, Johnstown, Pennsylvania (FA8615-19-D-6073); Coherent Technical Services Inc., Lexington Park, Maryland (FA89615-19-D-6074); ETI Tech LLC, Englewood, Ohio (FA8615-19-D-6075); and Sun Display Systems LLC, Fairfield, New Jersey (FA8615-19-D-6076), are awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award to generate first article tests and produce F-16 avionics panels and faceplates. The maximum dollar value including the base period and one option for all six contracts combined is $34,200,000. Work will be performed at the contractor’s facility and is expected to be completed by Oct. 13, 2029. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and six offers received. Each awardee will receive the first task order for a kickoff meeting which will satisfy the minimum delivery. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation funds will be used until a first article is approved by the government. Upon first article approval, future task orders will be funded by aircraft procurement funds. Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Braxton Technologies LLC, Colorado Springs, Colorado, has been awarded a $19,867,521 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for enterprise ground services satellite operations, prototyping, and integration. This contract award provides for cross-domain solutions, design, integration, and rapid delivery team services. Work will performed in Welcome, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by May 10, 2024. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $19,867,521. Fiscal 2019 research and development funds in the amount of $10,265,804 are being obligated at the time of award. Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity (FA8806-19-C-0003).

Alutiiq Information Management LLC, Kodiak, Alaska, is being awarded a $115,712,333 small business 8(a) set-aside, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides logistics support services and technical publications in support of the Logistics Product Data Division. Work will be performed in Cherry Point, North Carolina (38.16 percent); Jacksonville, Florida (10.08 percent); North Island, California (17.04 percent); Lakehurst, New Jersey (10.65 percent); Patuxent River, Maryland (18.6 percent); China Lake, California (4.62 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (0.85 percent), and is expected to be completed by June 2023. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was a small business 8(a) set-aside competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; four offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00421-19-D-0064).

Lockheed Martin, Rotary and Mission Systems, Baltimore, Maryland, is awarded a $12,747,722 modification to previously awarded contract N00024-11-C-2300 to exercise an option for class design and option for post delivery support for USS St. Louis (LCS 19). This option exercise is for post delivery support of USS St. Louis (LCS 19) of the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) program. Lockheed Martin will perform the planning and implementation of deferred design changes that have been identified during the construction period. The corrections and upgrades are necessary to support St. Louis Sailaway and follow-on post delivery test and trials period. Work will be performed in Marinette, Wisconsin (57 percent); Hampton, Virginia (14 percent); Moorestown, New Jersey (11 percent); San Diego, California (11 percent); and Washington, District of Columbia (7 percent); and is expected to be completed by December 2020. Fiscal 2014 and 2013 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $7,500,000 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Foster Fuels, Brookneal, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $475,796,692 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract for the delivery of various types of fuel. This was a competitive acquisition with nine responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are all 50 states, Guam, American Samoa, and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, with a May 31, 2024, performance completion date. Using customer is Federal Emergency Management Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2019 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia (SPE605-19-D-4001).

Serco Inc., Herndon, Virginia, is awarded a $9,478,782 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price modification to a previously-awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-18-D-0018) to exercise Option Year One ordering period for Close-In Weapons System (CIWS) waterfront installation support. This contract provides support in performing the functions of an alteration installation team with the installation of ship alterations, ship change documents and ordnance alterations as related to the CIWS on Navy, Army, Coast Guard and Foreign Military Sales vessels. This modification brings the cumulative value of this contract to $17,781,581. This contract involves foreign military sales to Saudi Arabia. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia (41 percent); San Diego, California (30 percent); Everett, Washington (6 percent); Mayport, Florida (6 percent); Yokosuka, Japan (6 percent); Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (5 percent); Jubail & Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (4 percent); and Rota, Spain (2 percent), and is expected to be completed by August 2020. No funding is being obligated at the time of this award. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Indian Head Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division, Indian Head, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Continental Tide Defense Systems Inc., Reading, Pennsylvania (N0017819D4002); Delphinus Engineering Inc., Eddystone, Pennsylvania (N0017819D4003); Epsilon Systems Solutions Inc., Portsmouth, Virginia (N0017819D4004); and R&P Technologies, Dublin, Pennsylvania (N0017819D4005), are awarded a maximum value $8,484,743 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract to provide fiber optic repair and modernization services for scheduled fiber optic shipboard modernization installations onboard ships or submarines. These services are needed to fulfill traditional In-Service Engineering Agent (ISEA) roles/responsibilities while allowing other organizations working with the ISEA to deliver modernization/repair capabilities to the fleet outside of ISEA assessments. The contractor will support the needs of multiple ships/classes and future ships/classes. This is a new requirement to fiber optic repair and modernization services to address scheduled fiber optic shipboard modernization installations during availabilities and repair of deficiencies found onboard ships or submarines. This work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia (40 percent); San Diego, California (40 percent); Yokosuka, Japan (10 percent); Mayport, Florida (5 percent); and Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (5 percent), and is expected to be completed by May 2024. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance, (Navy) funding in the amount of $2,982 for initial delivery orders will be obligated at contract announcement and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website with five offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division, Dahlgren, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Two Six Labs, Arlington, Virginia, has been awarded an $8,451,182 cost-plus-fixed-fee-completion contract for facilitating interchange and nonpublic information sharing while hiding within local inhospitable network environments software and hardware. This effort develops a unique software architecture and systems integration approach that is specifically designed to address secure and anonymous messaging systems. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, and is expected to be complete by May 16, 2023. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and 24 offers were received. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $839,448 are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, New York, is the contracting activity (FA8750-19-C-0501).

The Entwistle Co., Danville, Virginia, has been awarded an $8,141,420 delivery order (FA8534-19-F-0045) against previously awarded contract FA8533-12-D-0005 for the fuels operational readiness capability equipment (FORCE). FORCE is a deployable and modular fuel system that provides joint capability to fuel aircraft and support equipment at forward locations. This delivery order brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $75,378,213. Work will be performed in Danville, Virginia, and is expected to be complete by Oct. 31, 2025. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and two offers were received. Fiscal 2019 procurement funds in the full amount are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity.

H.P. White Laboratory Inc., Street, Maryland (W91CRB-19-D-0022); Chesapeake Testing Services Inc. National Technical Systems, Belcamp, Maryland (W91CRB-19-D-0023); and Oregon Ballistic Laboratories LLC, Salem, Oregon (W91CRB-19-D-0024), will compete for each order of the $9,900,000 firm-fixed-price contract for ballistic testing of personal body armor. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 15, 2023. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Peraton Government Communications Inc., Herndon, Virginia, was awarded a firm-fixed-price contract modification (P00011), 47QTCA18D00FD/HC101315F0023, for commercial satellite communications service. The face value of this action is $7,479,248 funded by fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds. The total cumulative face value of the task order is $37,406,240. Performance directly supports the US Central Command commercial satellite bandwidth support. Quotations were solicited via the General Services Administration’s Federal Supply Schedule, Information Technology Schedule 70, and one quotation was received from 25 offerors solicited. The period of performance for Option Period Four is June 1, 2019, through May 31, 2020; there are no remaining unexercised option periods for this task order. The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

