Telehealth Booth Opens at Lex Park Library

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, August 29, 2022 · Leave a Comment

(Photo courtesy of St. Mary’s County Health Department)

Telehealth booths have opened at the Lexington Park and Charlotte Hall libraries to provide private spaces with internet access for community members to reserve and use for virtual health care visits.

The booths, developed by TalkBox, are among the first of their new ADA accessible options to be installed in the country and are equipped with telehealth-ready computer systems.

Reservations to use the telehealth booths for virtual appointments can be made by calling or visiting the Lexington Park or Charlotte Hall libraries.

Lexington Park Library, 21677 FDR Blvd., Lexington Park; 301-863-8188

Charlotte Hall Library, 37600 New Market Road, Charlotte Hall; 301-884-2211

For more information, visit the St. Mary’s County Library website.

“The ability to connect remotely about health concerns is increasingly important,” said Michael Blackwell, St. Mary’s County Library director. “We are delighted to work with St. Mary’s County Health Department to provide this vital service safely while allowing easy access for all.”

“Telehealth has expanded access to various health care services for many in our community. These telehealth booths are confidential spaces with reliable internet, making it easier for our community members to get connected for e-visits with their doctor, therapist, and other health care providers,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County health officer. “We are so thankful for our ongoing partnership with St. Mary’s County Library and the commitment we share to expanding digital access to key health and community services.”