Tech Bridge Returns to TechPort

TechPort will host the next installment of Tech Bridge @ TechPort from 1 to 1:30 pm November 12.

Join Rick Tarr, director of NAWCAD Tech Transfer Office and Southern Maryland Tech Bridge, while he holds the discussion of Education Partnership Agreements (EPAs). Joining the discussion will be special guests Theresa C. Shafer, director of Engineering Education and Research Partnerships, and John Barkyoumb, director of Strategic Relations at the Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division.

In early October, Mr. Tarr joined forces with TechPort Director Tommy Luginbill in launching Tech Bridge @ TechPort (T2), a monthly live interactive broadcast where an array of current topics are discussed with Mr. Tarr and special guests.

“We were so pleased to execute an agreement with Patuxent Partnership and NAWCAD to bring the Tech Bridge to fruition,” said Mr. Luginbill.

These programs are consolidated, quick, and easy to understand segments to help make the process of working with the Navy easier to understand and digest. High value and low time frames are a more efficient and better use of our time because, in a busy world, efficiency is key. “We know during these troubling times, everyone is busy and we want to make sure they get the best information possible in the shortest amount of time,” Mr. Luginbill highlighted.

As designed by NavalX, the purpose of a Tech Bridge is to have a combination of the Navy, education, and community. Given TechPort’s association with the University of Maryland and its involvement with the community, signing off with the Navy was the perfect way to bring this beneficial agreement to life.

Due to COVID-19, the events are currently being held as virtual live-broadcast across various platforms, such as YouTube, Facebook, and LinkedIn. However, this limitation has not stopped T2 from providing outstanding informational events.

The first T2 event was held on October 8 at the TechPort facility. “What better place to be talking about innovation than a place that is surrounded by innovators,” stated Mr. Luginbill.

October’s theme was discussing CRADA’s, cooperative research and development agreements. The event was hosted by Mr. Tarr and special guest Michelle Miedzinski, CRADA, and PLA program manager at NAWCAD. The event consisted of discussing what CRADA’s are, highlighted the importance of them, what they entail, and the benefits of the joint collaboration.

“It gives an opportunity to work with experts in your field of research and it gives an opportunity of maturing your technology so you can make a commercial product,” said Ms. Miedzinski.

Be sure to keep your eye out for the next segment on November 12.

