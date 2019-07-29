Task Force to Study Cancer-Causing Chemicals Used on Bases

Posted by Java Joe on Monday, July 29, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

DefSec Mark Esper signed a memo on his first full day at work establishing a task force to deal with cancer-causing chemicals found on military bases, reports Military Times. Here is a map of the bases.

The Army wants better cyber defense in these areas: battlespace awareness, secure operating area, command and control, and defense, reports Fifth Domain.

The US Cyber Command is now 10 years old. Its mission and portfolio has expanded and evolved. Fifth Domain asks: What does the future hold for the organization?

The Justice Department said it will resume executing prisoners on death row in federal prisons, reports The Washington Post.

Lockheed Martin has been working on installing software on its fighter jets that would determine if a pilot has stopped responding and take action to avoid a crash, reports Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Many F-16s already have this capability.

In 1945, pilot Lt. jg. David Mandt left NAS Patuxent River to test out the guns on an experimental fighter plane. The plane crashed in the Chesapeake Bay. Now, the Navy thinks it might have found it, reports The Washington Post.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected the demonstration of a “new-type tactical guided weapon” on Thursday as a warning to South Korea to stop importing high-tech weapons and conducting joint military exercises, reports Reuters.

South Korea will include a medium-sized aircraft carrier in its naval expansion plans, reports The Diplomat. The decision to construct the ships comes at a time of high tension with Japan. Designing the ship from the keel up to operate the F-35B may also remedy the need for the compromises that required extensive refitting in the Japanese ships.

Sixteen US Marines were arrested last week on a variety of accusations ranging from human smuggling to drug-related offenses, Fox News reports.

SpaceX launched its 18th cargo flight to the International Space Station from Florida at 6:01 p.m. Thursday, reports UPI News. The rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

Elon Musk’s tunnel-digging startup, The Boring Company, is raising outside funding for the first time, reports Business Insider. The company is planning to sell $120 million in stock.

Some glaciers are melting a hundred times faster than scientists thought they were, reports National Geographic. “They’ve really discovered that the melt that’s happening is fairly dramatically different from some of the assumptions we’ve had,” said Twila Moon, a glaciologist.

The Transportation Planning Board threw its support last week behind the state’s proposal to replace the aging Gov. Harry W. Nice/Sen. Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge in Newburg — despite sharp divisions stemming from the Hogan administration’s unwillingness to commit to a dedicated lane for bicycles and pedestrians, reports Maryland Matters.

Maryland wants to establish 79,800 acres of underwater grasses by 2025, reports WTOP News. The condition of underwater grasses in the Chesapeake Bay is an indicator of the health of the bay, and that’s why Maryland tracks the total acreage of bay grasses every year.

Contracts:

Siemens Government Technologies Inc., Arlington, Virginia, was awarded $828,828,020 for firm-fixed-price task order N3943019F9909 under a previously awarded multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, energy savings performance contract (DE-AM36-09G29041) at Naval Base Guantanamo Bay. The work to be performed provides for the construction, operations and maintenance of energy conservation measures to improve energy efficiency and reliability, which include heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrades, lighting upgrades, commercial refrigeration upgrades, distributed generation, renewable energy photovoltaic for both the demand and supply sides, energy storage, power control, supervisory control and data acquisition, water retrofits and wastewater. Work will be performed in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and is expected to be completed by April 2043. No funds will be obligated with this award, as private financing obtained by the contractor will be used for the 31-month construction (i.e. implementation) phase of the project. Eight proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center, Port Hueneme, California, is the contracting activity for the task order. Department of Energy, Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, Golden, Colorado, is the contracting activity for the basic contract. (Awarded July 24, 2019)

Textron, AAI Corp., Hunt Valley, Maryland (W911QY-19-D-0033); Arcturus UAV, Rohnert Park, California (W911QY-19-D-0050); Martin UAV, Plano, Texas (W911QY-19-D-0032); and L3 Technologies, Ashburn, Virginia (W911QY19D0051), will compete for each order of the $99,500,000 firm-fixed-price contract for Future Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems. Bids were solicited via the internet with 11 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 24, 2022. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Solis Applied Science, Falls Church, Virginia, was awarded a $77,383,996 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for National Ground Intelligence Center remote sensing and image science support services. Three bids were solicited with one bid received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 24, 2024. US Army Contracting Command, Warren, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W911W5-19-D-0001).

Ati-Cti JV LLC, Columbia, Maryland, was awarded a $9,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect engineer environmental services. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 25, 2024. US Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Kentucky, is the contracting activity (W912QR-19-D-0044).

Blue Tech Inc., San Diego, California (W52P1J-19-D-0051); Ace Computers doing business as JC Technology Inc., Elk Grove Village, Illinois (W52P1J-19-D-0055); Strategic Communications LLC, Louisville, Kentucky (W52P1J-19-D-0050); NCS Technologies Inc., Gainesville, Virginia (W52P1J-19-D-0048); HPI Federal LLC, Washington, District of Columbia (W52P1J-19-D-0054); Dell Federal Systems LP, Round Rock, Texas (W52P1J-19-D-0049); Iron Bow Technologies LLC, Herndon, Virginia (W52P1J-19-D-0052); and Sterling Computers Corp., North Sioux City, South Dakota (W52P1J-19-D-0053), will compete for each order of the $5,000,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for Army Desktop and Mobile Computing-3. Bids were solicited via the internet with 58 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 23, 2029. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

BCF Solutions Inc., Arlington, Virginia (W15QKN-18-C-0088); BCF Solutions Inc., Arlington, Virginia (W15QKN-19-D-0089); Trijicon Inc., Wixom, Michigan (W15QKN-19-D-0095); and Trijicon Inc., Wixom, Michigan (W15QKN-19-D-0094), will compete for each order of the $48,800,000 firm-fixed-price contract for mounted machine gun optic mounts on the M2 and M2A1 machine guns, the M240 family of machine guns, and the MK19 grenade launcher. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 26, 2024. US Army Contracting Command, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

Modern Technology Solutions Inc., Alexandria, Virginia, was awarded an $8,458,222 modification (P00019) to contract W9133L-16-F-0027 for modernization and engineering support. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of July 25, 2020. Fiscal 2019 National Guard Bureau funds in the amount of $8,458,222 were obligated at the time of the award. National Guard Bureau, Operations Contracting, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Fairfax, Virginia, is awarded a $27,713,041 cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-only modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-09-C-6250 for the procurement of Navy systems engineering services. This contract is for the completion and modernization of Navy systems. This contract involves foreign military sales to Australia. Work will be performed in Fairfax, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by July 2021. Fiscal 2017 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $1,367,558; fiscal 2018 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $2,532,437; fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $499,914 and Royal Australian Navy funding in the amount of $728,283 will be obligated at time of award, and $499,914 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Modification is pursuant to 10 US Code 2304(c)(1) (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Progeny Systems Corp., Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $17,633,753 cost-plus-fixed fee level-of-effort and cost-only modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-6265 to exercise options for the procurement of engineering and technical services, including software development, commercial off-the-shelf products, hardware and software integration for submarine and undersea warfare weapons systems. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (65%); Middletown, Rhode Island (25%); and San Diego, California (10%), and is expected to be complete by July 2020. Fiscal 2019 and 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); and 2018 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $13,083,051 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-18-C-6265).

Draeger Inc., Teleford, Pennsylvania, is awarded a $9,945,261 firm-fixed-price contract for anesthesia recording and monitoring devices (ARMD) sustainment services in support of Navy, Army, Air Force, and National Capital Region military treatment facilities inside and outside the continental US. Work may be performed at locations throughout the US to include: San Antonio Military Medical Center, Texas (7%); Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Maryland (7%); Naval Medical Center, Portsmouth, Virginia (6%); Naval Medical Center, San Diego, California (5%); Fort Belvoir Community Hospital, Virginia (3%); Fort Bliss, Texas (3%); Fort Bragg, North Carolina (3%); Tripler Army Medical Center, Hawaii (3%); Lackland Air Force Base, Texas (3%); Eglin Air Force Base Hospital, Florida (2%); Fort Benning, Georgia (2%); Fort Campbell, Kentucky (2%); Fort Carson, Colorado (2%); Fort Gordon, Georgia (2%); Fort Hood, Texas (2%); Fort Stewart, Georgia (2%); Keesler Air Force Base, Georgia (2%); Naval Hospital, Camp Pendleton, California (2%); Naval Hospital Pensacola, Florida (2%); Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada (2%); United States Army Institute of Surgical Research, Texas (2%); Wright-Patterson Air Force Medical Center, Ohio (2%); Andrews Air Force Base Hospital, Maryland (1%); Langley Air Force Base Medical Center, Virginia (1%); Elmendorf Air Force Base Hospital, Alaska (1%); Travis Air Force Base, California (1%); Fort Wainwright, Alaska (1%); West Point Academy, New York (1%); Fort Riley, Kansas (1%); Fort Meade, Maryland (1%); Fort Irwin, California (1%); Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri (1%); Fort Polk, Louisiana (1%); Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, Maryland (1%); Naval Hospital, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina (1%); Naval Hospital, Jacksonville, Florida (1%); Naval Hospital, Lemoore, California (1%); Naval Hospital, Beaufort, South Carolina (1%); Naval Hospital, Twentynine Palms, California (1%); Naval Hospital, Cherry Point, North Carolina (1%); and Air Force Medical Operations Agency Lab, Texas (less than 1%). Work may be performed at locations outside of the contiguous United States to include Landsuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany (3%); Aviano Air Base Hospital, Italy (1%); Lakenheath Air Force Base Hospital, United Kingdom (1%); Misawa Air Force Base, Japan (1%); Naval Hospital, Guam, Guam (1%); Naval Hospital, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba (1%); Naval Hospital, Naples, Italy (1%); Naval Hospital, Okinawa, Japan (1%); Osan Air Base Hospital, Korea (1%); Naval Hospital, Rota, Spain (1%); Naval Hospital, Sigonella, Italy (1%); Waegwan (Seoul), South Korea (1%); Naval Hospital, Yokosuka, Japan and Iwakuni, Japan (1%); and Yokota Air Force Base Hospital, Japan (1%). This contract has a five-year period of performance and all work is expected to be completed by July 26, 2024. Fiscal 2019 Defense Health Program operation & maintenance funds will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was a non-competitive, sole-source procurement in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(c) issued via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with one proposal received. The Naval Medical Logistics Command, Fort Detrick, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N62645-19-C-0005).

Smiths Detection Inc., Edgewood, Maryland, has been awarded a $16,314,800 firm-fixed-price contract for Azerbaijan X-rays and screening equipment. This contract provides for X-ray screening systems, installation, initial spares, training and extended warranty and maintenance support for Republic of Azerbaijan, State Customs Committee, supporting US European Command Theater Campaign Plan line of effort to counter transnational threats. Work will be performed in the Republic of Azerbaijan, and expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2021. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $16,314,800 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Combat Command, Acquisition Management & Integration Center, Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, is the contracting activity (FA4890-19-C-A015).

Sign up for Morning Coffee to be delivered to your inbox Monday through Thursday. Stay ahead of the curve with news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community.

