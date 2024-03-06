Students to Compete in History Contest

St. Mary’s County History Day is a local contest affiliated with Maryland History Day and National History Day.

It is a district-level contest for middle and high school students to do in-depth research and create unique projects about each year’s theme in one of five categories: paper, exhibit, documentary, website, or performance. It is a chance for students to develop critical skills that they will use throughout their schooling and careers, and winners of the district contest will advance to the state-level contest.

St. Mary’s County History Day is brought to you by Historic Sotterley, in partnership with St. Mary’s County Library and Maryland Humanities. The event will be held from 9am to 3pm.

