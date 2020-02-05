Students Honored With TPP/INCOSE Awards

A special awards reception will be held to honor the students who won Patuxent Partnership and International Council on Systems Engineering awards at the St. Mary’s County Science & Engineering Fair held in January 2020.

The TPP/INCOSE reception will be held from 5 to 6:30 pm Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Patuxent River Naval Air Museum at 22156 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park. Students will be setting up their projects at 4:30 pm.

Guest speaker will be Tommy Luginbill, director of TechPort UAS business incubator.

Come check out the amazing projects these middle and high school students have designed. Light hors d’oeuvres will be served.

Aeronautics and Aerospace Award

Senior Division: “Blind Spot Camera System,” Madelyn Chisholm, James A. Forrest Career & Technical Center

Junior Division: “How Traits of Cards Affect Their Flight,” Joseph Grossman, Spring Ridge Middle School

Electrical and Electronics Award

Senior Division: “Building an Electromagnetic Propulsion System,” Daniel Ulrich, Great Mills High School

Junior Division: “Launching Fresh Food to the ISS,” Camile Nelson, Spring Ridge Middle School

Environmental and Biological Award

Senior Division: “Bacteria Begone,” Michelle Lin, Great Mills High School

Junior Division: “Shifting Sands: Dunes Prevent Erosion,” Reed Carey, Spring Ridge Middle School

Unmanned Systems Chief Engineer Award

Senior Division: “App-Operated Hospital Bed Blanket Lifter,” Holland Henderson-Boyer, Great Mills High School

Junior Division: “Two for One: Hybrid Images,” Kaitlynn Mozzo, Spring Ridge Middle School

Honorable Mentions

Senior Division: “Cable Buddy,” Austin Ranmey, James A. Forrest Career & Technical Center

Junior Division: “Congested Junction,” Peter Imhof, Spring Ridge Middle School

Advance registration is requested to manage catering and seating. Click here to register for the February 19 event. A $5 donation at the door is requested to help cover the cost of refreshments. A donation is not required for award recipients and their parents.

For more information on the TPP/INCOSE reception, call Jen Brown, programs and membership director, at 240-317-6018.

