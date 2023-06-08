Still Time to Register for NAWCAD Hiring Event

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Thursday, June 8, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Interested in a career with NAWCAD? The Patuxent Partnership reminds job seekers that the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Southern Maryland’s largest employer and the region’s largest source of STEM jobs, will hold a job fair to fill more than 100 mid-level positions.

The hiring event will run from noon to 5pm Wednesday, June 14, at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland SMART Building at 44219 Airport Road in California, MD. Recruiters and hiring managers will be available for on-the-spot interviews.

NAWCAD seeks mid-career candidates in the following disciplines:

Engineering: aerospace, civil, communications, computer, general, hardware, electrical, electronics, industrial, interdisciplinary, manufacturing, mechanical, quality, software, and systems

Engineering technicians

Data and computer science

Physics

Mathematics

Information technology

Logistics, logistics integration, and management

Operations research

Business and financial management

Cost and Schedule Analysis

Human resources

Employee benefits include family-oriented leave, competitive salaries, and more.

Preregister here. Upload your resume and transcripts to complete registration.

NAWCAD employs more than 17,000 military, civilian, and contract personnel. It operates test ranges, laboratories and aircraft in support of test, evaluation, research, development, and sustainment of everything flown by the Navy and Marine Corps. Based in Patuxent River, MD, the command also has major sites in St. Inigoes, MD; Lakehurst, NJ; and Orlando, FL.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

