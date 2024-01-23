STEM Workshop, Activity Ideas Sought

NAWCAD and The Patuxent Partnership continue to collaborate to host the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics – Inspiring the Next Generation (STEM-ING) event. The one-day event, scheduled for May 18, 2024, is designed for middle school girls in the local tri-county region to gain more confidence in STEM activities and learn about STEM fields and associated careers.

Workshop team leads, Laura Ross ([email protected]) and Kristen Finnegan ([email protected]), are looking for new workshop events and activities for the upcoming 2024 STEM-ING event.

During the event, the students will attend three workshops. Every year, STEM-ING hosts new workshops so that returning students can participate in new and different workshops from the previous year.

If you are interested in submitting a workshop proposal, review the overview and template forms here. Keep in mind that the workshop should be geared toward middle school students.

If you have any additional questions on the STEM-ING event, email [email protected].

