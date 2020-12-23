St. Mary’s Govt.’s Holiday Schedule

All St. Mary’s County government administrative offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, December 24 and 25, and again Friday, January 1, in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Appointments for many departmental services will resume the following Mondays.

Landfill and Convenience Centers

The St. Andrews Landfill and the six (6) Convenience Centers will be closed Friday, December 25, 2020, and Friday, January 1. The landfill will be open for regular operations December 24 and December 26.

The six convenience centers will be open for regular operations December 24-27.

The St. Andrew’s Landfill and the six Convenience Centers will be open for regular business hours before and after the New Year’s Day holiday, Friday, January 1, 2021.

As a reminder, Christmas trees can be dropped off at the landfill and convenience centers free of charge. Undecorated trees may be placed in the designated areas at these sites beginning December 26 and continuing through January 31. Last year, the county collected nearly two tons of Christmas trees mixed with the collected yard waste and ground into mulch. Just over 5,000 tons of mulch is available annually at the St. Andrew’s Landfill site and is provided to the citizens of St. Mary’s County free of charge while supplies last.

Transit

December 24, 2020, St. Mary’s Transit System will run a modified Saturday schedule, operating routes 6,7,11,12, and 14. Service will end at 6 pm. Regular ADA service will operate, SSTAP service will not operate. There will be no STS routes in operation Christmas Day. Regular STS Saturday service will resume December 26. A complete schedule of regular STS services is available online.

There will be no STS services Friday, January 1.

Libraries

The St. Mary’s County Libraries will be closed December 24-27, and will reopen Monday, December 28. The libraries will also be closed beginning at 5 pm December 31, January 1-2, and reopen January 4.

For information on regular library operations and services, go to the library’s website.

Senior Services

All St. Mary’s County Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler, and Northern) remain closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Museums

St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, and the Old Jail Museum will be closed on Christmas Eve, December 24 and Christmas Day. All three museums will be open from noon to 4 pm on New Year’s Eve, Thursday, December 31, and New Year’s Day, Friday, January 1.

